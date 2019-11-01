Police nab landscaper with meth pills, ice

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrest of a landscaper in Cherng Talay caught with 2.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 206 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 1 November 2019, 04:00PM

Natthapon Nakrong, 33, was arrested at a construction site in Cherng Talay on Wednesday (Oct 30). Photos: Cherng Talay Police

Officers led by Maj Pichit Thongtor of the Phuket Provincial Police arrested 33-year-old Natthapon “Bangdam” Nakrong at a construction site in Moo 6, Baan Khoktanod, in Cherng Talay, on Wednesday (Oct 30). Officers also seized Natthapon’s Honda PCX150 motorbike, valued at about B50,000, noted the police report. Maj Pichit explained that Natthapon worked as landscaper at the site and reported that Natthapon always carried drugs with him to sell. Natthapon was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.