BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves

Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that they have successfully apprehended two men who robbed a young man at gunpoint in Kathu on Thursday (Mar 10) and who had previously stolen from a Burmese national last November.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 March 2022, 04:19PM

The firearm used in the robbery. Photo: Phuket Police

The firearm used in the robbery. Photo: Phuket Police

One of the arrested men. Photo: Phuket Police

One of the arrested men. Photo: Phuket Police

One of the arrested men. Photo: Phuket Police

One of the arrested men. Photo: Phuket Police

CCTV footgae of the thieves. Photo: Phuket Police

CCTV footgae of the thieves. Photo: Phuket Police

« »

The latest victim, 20-year-old Suwat Chae-iab, recounted to police that he was waiting on his motorcycle for his younger brother at the pavilion in front of Ban Na Bon School, Chaofa East Road in Wichit around 9:30pm on Thursday when the assault took place.

As Mr Suwat was waiting outside, two teenagers driving a crimson-coloured Honda Scoopy motorcycle parked nearby. Suddenly one of the men alighted the bike, approached Mr Suwat and drew a firearm.

The assailant pointed the gun at Mr Suwat’s waist and asked him to handover whatever he had in his pockets. Scared, Mr Suwat handed over his Huawe cell phone and B100 in cash before the two men sped off.

Shortly after the attack, Mr Suwat went to the police to file a formal complaint although he admitted that he did notmanage to take note of the number plate of the assailant’s motocycle.

AXA Insurance PCL

Police confirmed after a subsequent investigation using local CCTV footage that they issued arrest warrants 93/2565 and 94/2565 through Phuket Provincial Court and had managed to track down the two men yesterday (Mar 11), naming them as a Mr Suthichai, or ‘Arm’, and a Mr Adisak, or ‘Phi’.

They also confirmed that the two men had previously committed the robbery of a Burmese national on Nov 7, 2021, stealing B5,000 and a mobile phone.

Police did not disclose any further details as to where precisely the men were captured or what charges they will face.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Heroines Festival celebrations underway
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’
Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions
Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine
Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians
Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities
Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism authorities look to relax travel rules further || March 11
Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui
Phuket call centre to help Russians, Ukrainians stuck in Thailand well received
TAT plans to relax travel rules, targets cut due to invasion of Ukraine
Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand
ISOC leads Phuket fire preparedness training
Yacht tourists return to Phuket
Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir

 

Phuket community
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

555555 Phuket as a “Metaverse City” when year 2100. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Huh? How is helping stranded tourists supportive of the Ukraine invasion? Should the tourists be ma...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Chalong Waterfront! This is your chance now or never,bar owners restaurants,hotels and sunset lovers...(Read More)

Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand

Most Thais don’t even know the number to call to reach the fire brigade ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Only 23 new infected new arrivals. Surely that indicates less tourists arriving in Phuket. The hospi...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

Better prepare for a convoy of russian oligarchs looking for cheap and safe moorings for their super...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

So the Thai government supports the Russian invasion of the Ukraine? That can only be the conclusion...(Read More)

Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians

Since when were "Turkey, Egypt and Dubai" considered to be "competing with Thailand f...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Such total BS. Same as if someone died from a fatal gunshot wound had cancer and saying the cancer ...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Christy, Thailand is the Italy of Asia, not Sweden. ...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
PaintFX

 