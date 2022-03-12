Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that they have successfully apprehended two men who robbed a young man at gunpoint in Kathu on Thursday (Mar 10) and who had previously stolen from a Burmese national last November.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 March 2022, 04:19PM

The latest victim, 20-year-old Suwat Chae-iab, recounted to police that he was waiting on his motorcycle for his younger brother at the pavilion in front of Ban Na Bon School, Chaofa East Road in Wichit around 9:30pm on Thursday when the assault took place.

As Mr Suwat was waiting outside, two teenagers driving a crimson-coloured Honda Scoopy motorcycle parked nearby. Suddenly one of the men alighted the bike, approached Mr Suwat and drew a firearm.

The assailant pointed the gun at Mr Suwat’s waist and asked him to handover whatever he had in his pockets. Scared, Mr Suwat handed over his Huawe cell phone and B100 in cash before the two men sped off.

Shortly after the attack, Mr Suwat went to the police to file a formal complaint although he admitted that he did notmanage to take note of the number plate of the assailant’s motocycle.

Police confirmed after a subsequent investigation using local CCTV footage that they issued arrest warrants 93/2565 and 94/2565 through Phuket Provincial Court and had managed to track down the two men yesterday (Mar 11), naming them as a Mr Suthichai, or ‘Arm’, and a Mr Adisak, or ‘Phi’.

They also confirmed that the two men had previously committed the robbery of a Burmese national on Nov 7, 2021, stealing B5,000 and a mobile phone.

Police did not disclose any further details as to where precisely the men were captured or what charges they will face.