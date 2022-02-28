Police nab bag snatchers

PHUKET: Police took less than 12 hours to track down and arrest two men for a motorbike driver-by bag snatch in Wichit yesterday (Feb 27).

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 February 2022, 05:07PM

Police were alerted to the bag snatch, in front of the fruit stall on Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 5, Wichit, at around 11:10am.

The two men were last seen speeding off towards the Darasamut Intersection on a blue-grey motorbike.

Of the two men, the passenger sitting in front of the driver, police noted in their report.

Wichit Police and Phuket Provincial Police used CCTV to track down the perpetrators, and arrested a “Mr Thanwa”, 36, and a “Mr Athip”, 23 (last names not provided), at a house in Moo 3 Rassada at 10:05pm.

In placing the two under arrest, officers also seized a Krabi-registered Honda Wave motorbike and seven other items of evidence, including the clothes, shoes and helmet, used in committing the drive-by snatch.

The two were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged accordingly, noted the police report.

The two are also facing charges for a similar bag snatch in the Chalong area on Feb 22, the report added.