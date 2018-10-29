THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police mull charges against viral rap stars

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Police’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) will conclude within a few days whether an explosively popular rap song perceived to take aim at the military government breaches the Computer Crime Act, the deputy spokesman of the agency said on Saturday (Oct 28).

politicsmilitarycrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 October 2018, 10:45AM

The background theme of the black and white rap video is the 1976 massacre at Thammasat University – culminating in the infamous photo of the hanged body being beaten with a chair. Image: YouTube / Rap Against Dictatorship

The background theme of the black and white rap video is the 1976 massacre at Thammasat University – culminating in the infamous photo of the hanged body being beaten with a chair. Image: YouTube / Rap Against Dictatorship

Chief of the TCSD’s Subdivision 3, Pol Col Siriwat Deepo, said investigators are of examining the lyrics and visual images of Prathet Ku Mee (“What My Country’s Got”).

The music video was uploaded to YouTube on Oct 22 by the anti-military dictatorship group, Rap Against Dictatorship (RAD).

The video spiked in popularity after the police and government criticised it. On Friday morning there were 600,000 views on YouTube but by yesterday morning had skyrocketed to 12 million views with no sign of slowing.

This morning (Monday, Oct 29), the video had garnered 17,899,891 views, with also 725,000 “Thumbs Up”, but also 16,000 “Thumbs Down. (See video here.)

Dozens of users copied or embedded the video on their own sites, pages and channels on other social media platforms.

Col Siriwat said the initial probe suggested the song might violate Section 14 (2) of the act, which concerns “putting false information into the computer system, which is bound to damage national security”.

According to Col Siriwat, the song could undermine investor confidence and economic stability.

He said no one has lodged a complaint against the rap group.

“If the song is concluded to flout laws, the TCSD could take legal action against those involved, who have to be summoned to give their accounts to officers,” Col Siriwat said.

Eyes are now on what authorities plan to do with the RAD.

The group on Saturday posted on its Facebook page, saying, “We are all safe and no arrests have been made by state officials as rumoured.”

The group said it had received morale boosts from people through social networks and other channels, including those who may have disagreed with the lyrics or hold different political views.

“This incident confirms that no matter how different people are, we are able to fight against the incorrectness together,” the group said.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said he wondered which elements of the song violate the law.

Criticism can be made as long as it adheres to the facts, but whether it is suitable or not depends on an individual’s viewpoint, the former prime minister said, adding, “In my opinion, this rap is normal. Whether it is liked or disliked rests with individuals.”

Panthongtae ‘Oak’ Shinawatra, son of fugitive ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, posted on his Facebook page, saying authorities had inadvertently made the song popular.

“Seniors should accept different views because they should set an example for youth, shouldn’t they?” he asked.

Rangsiman Rome, a political activist attached to the Democracy Restoration Group, said the song reflects the problems of Thai society, and creators want to point those out so they will be solved.

“Society wants these kinds of people,” he said.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman of the Sam Mitr (Three Allies) group, seen as the regime’s recruiting arm that supports Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s return to power after the election expected in late February, said the song’s wording is relatively acceptable because it points out situations that happen in society.

Polphum Wipatphumiprathet, a former Pheu Thai MP for Bangkok, said the prospect of taking action under the Computer Crime Act in this case appears to be “far-fetched”.

“This kind of law has always raised questions as to whether it is being exploited by those in power,” Mr Polphum said.

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said the song has nothing to do with damaging the country, noting the nation can be strengthened by people who can accept different viewpoints.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller
Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
Commandos raid temples, senior monks arrested for embezzlement, robbery
Utilities burned, bombed, banners in far South
Prayut orders close watch on protesters
‘Bangkok shutdown’ leaders arraigned for insurrection
First Thai suspect in Erawan shrine bombing detained
Residences of Yingluck, close aide searched
New chief of panel probing officers who helped Yingluck
Prayut slams Thaksin’s ‘tyranny’ tweet
Regime denies Yingluck deal
Yingluck no-show, court issues arrest warrant
Troop checkpoints to ward off Yingluck fans
Govt ‘over-excited’ by Yingluck turnout
300 cops guard court as Yingluck trial wraps up

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo

 