Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo

PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket branch of the Tourist Police Bureau showcased their conflict-mitigation skills by resolving a dispute between tourists from the USA and Russia in a Phuket condominium project.

Russiantourismpolice

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 June 2023, 03:46PM

A Tourist Police officer witnesses the reconciliation between the Russian and American men as they seal their agreement with a handshake. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police.

The officers responded to an unnamed condo at an undisclosed date earlier this week to mediate a conflict between two foreign residents. The Phuket Tourist Police reported the case today (June 15) but did not specify the exact day of the intervention or disclose the identities of the individuals involved.

"A Russian tourist sought our assistance regarding a problem with his American neighbor residing next door. According to the informant, the American national had been daily using a laser pointer to flash in the Russian man’s eyes, speaking rudely, provoking fights, and disturbing him by playing loud music," Phuket Tourist Police explained in a Facebook post.

A uniformed police officer, supported by two foreign volunteers, arrived at the condo and engaged in discussions with both men, helping them reach an agreement. The officer also mentions some further actions regarding the incident but it is not clear what exactly.

"The American tourist admitted to engaging in all of the reported behaviors and offered his apologies to the Russian man," Phuket Tourist Police stated.

A video posted by the officers captured the moment when the American man apologised to the Russian national, who expressed his belief in a neighborly reconciliation “as of today”. The men proceeded to shake hands and hug in a symbolic gesture of peace while the police officer witnesses the process with his gun in holster.