Police make Wichit drug bust

PHUKET: Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Wichit last night (Oct 29) for possession of illegal drugs with intention to distribute and possession of shotgun ammunition.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 30 October 2022, 03:23PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers of the Royal Thai Police, Police Station 8 made the raid at the home of Mr Daoruang, otherwise known as ‘Bird’, in Moo1, Wichit around 10:15pm last night.

Daorunag was found to be in possession of five separate bags of crystal meth (ya ice) weighting a total of 31.63 grams, seven pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and drug paraphernalia. He also had a single cartridge for a shotgun.

Police arrested him for possession of category 1 illegal drugs, unauthorised intention to distribute category 1 illegal drugs and for possession of illegal ammuninition without permission.

Daoruang and the illegal goods were taken to Wichit Police Station where he will face charges in due course.

