Police make quick work of mobile phone thief

PHUKET: A 24-year-old man was arrested only about 90 minutes after he stole two mobile phones from a woman’s motorbike parked in front of a restaurant on Wiset Rd, Rawai, last night (Sept 14).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 September 2020, 12:44PM

Surachet Saengmanee, 24, was arrested only about an hour after he stole the two mobile phones. Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Suphap Saelim of the Chalong Police said he was notified by Sudarat Ratthanarak, 24, at around 6:30pm, reporting that a man had stolen her two mobile phones, which were left in the open compartment of her Scoopy i motorbike, parked in front of Melody House restaurant. 

Police checked footage from a CCTV camera nearby and obtained a clear image showing the thief, Lt Suphap said.

At around 8pm, police stopped Surachet Saengmanee, 24, who matched the thief’s appearance in the CCTV footage, by the side of Wiset Rd in Moo 4, Rawai, he said.

Surachet was found with Ms Sudarat’s phones – one a white-pink Samsung phone, the other a black True phone – and he was still wearing the same clothes he wore while conducting the theft, Lt Suphap explained.

In placing Surachet under arrest, police seized a Khon Kaen-registered white Honda Scoopy i motorbike and searched a house in Soi Samakee 2, Rawai, where he was staying, Lt Suphap added.

Surachet confessed to committing the theft, Lt Suphap said.

“He said he had no money for living. He planned to sell one of the phones and use the other one himself,” he added.

Surachet was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with theft by using a vehicle to flee, Lt Suphap confirmed.

