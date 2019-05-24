Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police load up charges against axe-weilding road-rage ambulance attackers

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have ramped up the charges against the two men arrested for the road-rage attack on an ambulance on the bypass road on Monday (May 20), in which the assailants attacked the emergency vehicle with an axe.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 May 2019, 03:52PM

Seized in the raid was a homemade gun made to fire shotgun cartridges and a homemade explosive device (top right). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub)

Seized in the raid was a homemade gun made to fire shotgun cartridges and a homemade explosive device (top right). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub)

The slew of new charges against the men were announced at a press conference yesterday (May 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of new charges against the men were announced at a press conference yesterday (May 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both men were presented to the press yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both men were presented to the press yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both men were presented to the press yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both men were presented to the press yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The axe used in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongrtub

The axe used in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongrtub

Also seized by police making the raid was a homemade explosive device loaded with nails. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Also seized by police making the raid was a homemade explosive device loaded with nails. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The clothes worn in the attack were seized as evidence. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The clothes worn in the attack were seized as evidence. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike used in the attack was seized as evidence. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike used in the attack was seized as evidence. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two suspects were presented to the press yesterday (May 23). Leading the press conference, held at Phuket Provincial Police Station, was Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee, accompanied by Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong.

Lt Col Prawit Engchuan, chief of Investigation at the Phuket Provincial Police, was also present, along with Dejnarong Songsang, who was driving the ambulance at the time.

Mr Dejnarong is a lawyer who works as a volunteer ambulance driver for the Kusoldharm Foundation. Some 30 volunteers from the Kusolharm Foundation were also present at the press conference, where the two suspects were presented to the public

Gen Wisan identified the suspects as Sagive “Gift” Yomyai, 22, and Sutthi “Benze” Sripul, 29, both from Trang province.

The two men were arrested at a rented room in Moo 6, Wichit, Gen Wisan explained.

In making the arrests, police also seized a homemade handgun, two shotgun cartridges and a homemade explosive device loaded with nails.

Marijuana inhaling paraphernalia was also found on the premises, but no drugs were reported as seized in making the raid.

Also seized were the knife and axe used in the attack, and the clothes worn by the two men while carrying out the attack on Monday.

Police also seized the Honda motorbike, registered in Trang province, used in the road-rage incident.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Gen Wisan told the press that both men confessed to the charges already pressed against them.

They were angered by Mr Dejnarong sounding the horn at them in order to avoid a collision as both vehicles were entering the middle lane at the same time, he said.

Both men were arrested on arrest warrants that were quickly issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on Monday soon after the attack was reported.

Specifically the men face charges of under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, which states, “Whoever, damaging, destroying, causing the depreciation of value or rendering useless the property belonging to the other person or which the other person to be the co-owner, such person to be said to commit mischief, and shall be imprisoned not out of three years or fined not more of B6,000, or both.”

They also face charges under Section 392 of the Criminal Code, which states, “Any person who, by threat, places another in a state of fear or fright shall be liable to imprisonment for not more than one month, or a fine not exceeding B1,000 or both.”

Gen Wisan yesterday confirmed that the two men now face additional charges of illegal possesion of a "weapon", carrying a weapon in a public place and illegal possession of ammunition.

He also warned that other charges were likely to follow.

“Officers are still continuing their investigation into the men and the incident. Additional charges may follow,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourism tax on the table? New government coming soon? Death in military compound! || May 24
Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side
Cannon, gun base at Racha Noi declared items of national heritage
Roads closed during Her Royal Highness Princess official visit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Road rage axe attack? Drugs found in rectum! Dark web bust sees 50 kids saved! || May 23
Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore
Men arrested for axe-wielding road-rage attack on ambulance
Major power outage in Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Slow loris rescued! Head-on collision! Roommates: soldiers, villagers? || May 22
Slow loris tout arrested at Karon
Sunken artefacts believed to be medieval cannon, chest
Week of traditional performances to honour Royal Coronation
Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket
Police seize haul of weapons, drugs in post-Songkran blitz
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fake general swindling for animals skins? WCGC Thailand Final! Heavy storms coming! || May 21

 

Phuket community
Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish girl’s death inconclusive

Whether she was a 'girl' or a woman' is immaterial, the fact that she has died is the cr...(Read More)

PPRP ‘seals deal’ to form coalition govt

So, 'translating' what the military sources are saying is that a few civilian parties are al...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Road rage axe attack? Drugs found in rectum! Dark web bust sees 50 kids saved! || May 23

Did the police contact the Phuket based foreign Inspector .... for his expertise on how to extract t...(Read More)

May 4 approved as Coronation Day

...How many people he thinks do really benefit from those holidays ?Most Thai's are working anyw...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

All chinese passengers, brace for heavy sea inpact before boarding coming days! You are warned! Rem...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

Well, mr Wiwat, just covered himself (' I told you, not my responsible any further'). When...(Read More)

Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket

Haha...driver to check if had taken drugs/alcohol. How silly is that? Riding on the back of the tru...(Read More)

One billion baht found in teenage drug dealer’s accounts

Wow, a 19 years old thai man, in drugs business with more than 1 million thb in his personal account...(Read More)

Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

And, day in, day out, many thai having been illegal staying/working in Korea of course return to Tha...(Read More)

Men arrested for axe-wielding road-rage attack on ambulance

These two morons are seriously primitive in their mental capacity and cerebral development. No way ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 