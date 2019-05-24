PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have ramped up the charges against the two men arrested for the road-rage attack on an ambulance on the bypass road on Monday (May 20), in which the assailants attacked the emergency vehicle with an axe.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 May 2019, 03:52PM

The motorbike used in the attack was seized as evidence. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The clothes worn in the attack were seized as evidence. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Also seized by police making the raid was a homemade explosive device loaded with nails. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The axe used in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongrtub

Both men were presented to the press yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both men were presented to the press yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of new charges against the men were announced at a press conference yesterday (May 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Seized in the raid was a homemade gun made to fire shotgun cartridges and a homemade explosive device (top right). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub)

The two suspects were presented to the press yesterday (May 23). Leading the press conference, held at Phuket Provincial Police Station, was Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee, accompanied by Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong.

Lt Col Prawit Engchuan, chief of Investigation at the Phuket Provincial Police, was also present, along with Dejnarong Songsang, who was driving the ambulance at the time.

Mr Dejnarong is a lawyer who works as a volunteer ambulance driver for the Kusoldharm Foundation. Some 30 volunteers from the Kusolharm Foundation were also present at the press conference, where the two suspects were presented to the public

Gen Wisan identified the suspects as Sagive “Gift” Yomyai, 22, and Sutthi “Benze” Sripul, 29, both from Trang province.

The two men were arrested at a rented room in Moo 6, Wichit, Gen Wisan explained.

In making the arrests, police also seized a homemade handgun, two shotgun cartridges and a homemade explosive device loaded with nails.

Marijuana inhaling paraphernalia was also found on the premises, but no drugs were reported as seized in making the raid.

Also seized were the knife and axe used in the attack, and the clothes worn by the two men while carrying out the attack on Monday.

Police also seized the Honda motorbike, registered in Trang province, used in the road-rage incident.

Gen Wisan told the press that both men confessed to the charges already pressed against them.

They were angered by Mr Dejnarong sounding the horn at them in order to avoid a collision as both vehicles were entering the middle lane at the same time, he said.

Both men were arrested on arrest warrants that were quickly issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on Monday soon after the attack was reported.

Specifically the men face charges of under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, which states, “Whoever, damaging, destroying, causing the depreciation of value or rendering useless the property belonging to the other person or which the other person to be the co-owner, such person to be said to commit mischief, and shall be imprisoned not out of three years or fined not more of B6,000, or both.”

They also face charges under Section 392 of the Criminal Code, which states, “Any person who, by threat, places another in a state of fear or fright shall be liable to imprisonment for not more than one month, or a fine not exceeding B1,000 or both.”

Gen Wisan yesterday confirmed that the two men now face additional charges of illegal possesion of a "weapon", carrying a weapon in a public place and illegal possession of ammunition.

He also warned that other charges were likely to follow.

“Officers are still continuing their investigation into the men and the incident. Additional charges may follow,” he said.