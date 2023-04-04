Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police link husband of Thai actress to gambling site

Police link husband of Thai actress to gambling site

BANGKOK: Police say they have found evidence showing the husband of a Thai actress has operated a gambling website with its server in Cambodia and more than B3 billion in circulation over the past year.

corruptioncrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 April 2023, 12:45PM

Police inspect one of the luxury cars seized from businessman Rama Rassameerama. Photo: Bangkok Post

Police inspect one of the luxury cars seized from businessman Rama Rassameerama. Photo: Bangkok Post

Police display valuables and land title deeds seized from businessman Rama Rassameerama, the husband of actress Yardthip Rajpal, at a briefing on Friday (Mar 31). Photo: Bangkok Post

Police display valuables and land title deeds seized from businessman Rama Rassameerama, the husband of actress Yardthip Rajpal, at a briefing on Friday (Mar 31). Photo: Bangkok Post

« »

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamna, deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said on Friday (Mar 31) that investigators had examined the money trail of bank accounts of people hired to open them. The money, he said, had been transferred from those accounts to the bank accounts of businessman Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama, 36, who is married to actress Yardthip Rajpal, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat elaborated at a briefing held to update details about Thursday’s raid on 17 locations with suspected links to online gambling. Mr Rama and eight accomplices were arrested during the raids in Bangkok and other provinces.

Seized from him were luxury cars, expensive watches, houses and more than 100 land title deeds in Phuket and Bangkok, Buddha amulets, some cash and other items worth over B1 billion in total, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhornbancha, the CCIB commissioner.

All nine suspects were charged with colluding in operating gambling or persuading people either directly or indirectly to bet.

Pol Lt Gen Worawat hailed the operation as a success in that police were able to arrest everyone involved, including the people hired to open bank accounts, administrators of the website and the owner of the website www.1six8.com.

CCIB investigators will now work with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to examine the seized assets. Some might also be linked to the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has been handling, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat.

Last month, the DSI confiscated a B220 million penthouse belonging to Mr Rama for alleged involvement in Forex-3D.

A police investigation found that some of 72 land title deeds in Phuket had been acquired since 2020.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The CCIB chief denied reports that certain officers had been lobbying investigators not to move against Mr Rama and the other suspects.

During the search of the businessman’s home in Bangkok, police believed some valuables and other assets might have been moved to other places before the raid.

The initial examination of the money trail of the nine suspects has so far showed no links to other people, said the CCIB chief.

The investigation is continuing and he vowed to take action against all people involved. At this stage, Ms Yardthip has not been implicated.

There has been some speculation about the nationality of the accused, but Mr Rama is Thai, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat. During the raid, his Thai mother confirmed that her son had been born at Ramathibodi Hospital, hence the name. His father was Chinese.

The eight other suspects - all men - are Navaprin Thongnoi, 31; Naruephong Luenam, 29; Ratthasart Wongcheewasut, 32; Chukiart Uangram, 28; Chakhorn Supamaneewitsiri 33; Phapakorn Ruengpakdee, 38; Sanaret Manomai-ngamlert, 31; and Kittithat Uppaphong, 30.

During questioning, only Mr Nareuphong confessed to the charges.

Police on Friday took the suspects to the Criminal Court and opposed bail, saying they posed a flight risk. The court agreed and all nine were taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Taswegian | 05 April 2023 - 08:47:56 

RTP really don't like competition, do they!

josephhmc | 04 April 2023 - 19:05:39 

What happens to the ill gotten gains of the convicted? I have never seen an auction of land deeds from conflicted individuals  in any paper, Thai or English.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive
Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change
ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents
Officials honour Chakri Day
Cash handouts spark concern
For deaf Ukrainians, smart watches can be life-saving
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Another raid on floating beach club off Patong, Gun-stealing cop probe leads to arrests || April 6
Woman busted with 2.5kg of cocaine at Phuket airport
Phuket Hotels Association appoints new Executive Director
Bus safety hits radar for Songkran
Floating party barge raided again
Possible Trump trial plunges 2024 race into uncharted territory
Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues
Governor breaks fast with island Muslims
Probe into cop shop gun theft ends

 

Phuket community
Floating party barge raided again

When the floating Yona Beach Club is allowed to float in Patong Bay after 'buying' all the c...(Read More)

Floating party barge raided again

One would think Phuket Marine Office should be in 'the lead' in al this regarding that float...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

Why the charge is manslaughter ? That is hard to fathom ........(Read More)

Cash handouts spark concern

remember that guy that was handing out banana to anyone for a vote ? ...(Read More)

Woman busted with 2.5kg of cocaine at Phuket airport

Dumb crooks will always get caught, even by dumber cops....(Read More)

Bus safety hits radar for Songkran

All drivers should be given urine screening tests BEFORE being allowed to start work. The amount of ...(Read More)

Floating party barge raided again

Seems not enough brown paper bags have been presented to the 'right people' in decision maki...(Read More)

Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues

The continuation of this ridiculous witch hunt to stop "illegal" taxis taking any bit of p...(Read More)

Probe into cop shop gun theft ends

Let us guess what the punishment for dereliction of duty will be... 'Transferred to an inactive ...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association appoints new Executive Director

Congratulations Jayne. The island will be better with your presence in this new position....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pacific Prime Thailand
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 