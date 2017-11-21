PHUKET: Eighty police investigators from Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi – and elsewhere throughout Southern Thailand – yesterday (Nov 20) began a month-long course to learn how to become better investigators and how to deal with foreigners in tourism provinces.

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 05:18PM

The training, called the “Detective Team training in tourism zone”, is being conducted at the Region 8 Police headquarters based in Mai Khao at the northern end of Phuket.

The 80 investigators hail from Phuket as well as Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakon Sri Thammarat, Krabi and Phang Nga, explained Provincial Police Region 8 Acting Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprem.

“The training is being held to develop the skills and abilities of all investigators. They have to be responsible and serve tourists and foreigner investors. It is very important to provide this support to local investigators so they discover the facts and gather evidence in conducting investigations,” Gen Sorasak said.

“It helps them to work faster and helps improves their problem-solving skills,” he added.

In addition to learning investigation skills, including how to gather evidence and question witnesses, the investigators will also undergo shooting practices and receive marital arts training, Gen Sorasak said.