Police investigate scamsters for taking vehicles on promise of making car payments

PHUKET: Region 8 Police are warning people unable to make their car payments to not fall prey to scam artists who convince people to hand over their cars on the promise that the buyer will take over the outstanding payments to the credit company.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 01:08PM

In total, the victims had handed over eight vehicles, altogether valued at about B4 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The warning follows five victims, including some from Phang Nga, gathering at the Region 8 Police headquarters at the northern end of Phuket yesterday (Jan 19) to file a formal complaint, which was received by Investigator Maj Gen Naphanwoot Liemsa-nguan.

In total the victims had handed over eight vehicles, altogether valued at about B4 million.

One victim, Hanafee Dolah told reporters that the economic impact of COVID-19 had left him unable to continue making payments on his Toyota Hilux Revo.

Fearing legal action and being blacklisted for not making payments, he decided to sell the pickup by posting a notice on Facebook.

A man calling himself Rit Trakan contacted him through Facebook, and the two came to an agreement that Mr Rit would take ownership of the pickup on making a downpayment and taking over the payments to the credit company, which had only six monthly installments left to pay.

Mr Rit said that he would contact the credit company and have his name put on the purchase contract, Mr Hanafee explained.

That never happened.

The finance company later contacted Mr Hanafee asking him to make his contracted monthly payment, as the company had not received any more payments from him.

Mr Hanafee has not been able to contact Mr rit, and the Facebook page used to contact him is now closed.

Fellow victim Sethakorn Ruangklim said, “I want to remind people who want to sell a car like this must be very careful because as far as I know there are still many other victims of this.”

Region 8 Police are now investigating the claims.

“We have received the complaint and are looking into the claims, and we will prosecute those found breaking the law,” Maj Gen Naphanwoot said.