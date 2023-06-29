Police investigate Phuket Town street shooting

PHUKET: Police officers are working to track down and apprehend a suspect who opened fire in Phuket Town this morning (June 29), threatening another individual. Although no injuries have been reported, the police have confirmed property damage following the incident.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 June 2023, 04:20PM

Police discovered four bullet holes in the window of a small shop at the scene of the June 29 shooting. Photo: Phuket City Police

Phuket City Police Station was notified of the street shooting at around 8am today (June 2) in the area of Ongsimphai Rd. Officers were informed that a man used a firearm to threaten a lottery ticket vendor who has a stall in front of the Talad Kaset fresh market. Officers from Phuket City Police Station and Phuket Police Station arrived at the scene to find that the damage done by the suspect was limited to four bullet holes in a window of a local shop. No injuries were reported. Officers are now investigating the evidence, questioning the witnesses, and checking CCTV records in order to identify and track down the shooter. The shooting has not yet been publicly reported by either Phuket City Police or Phuket Police. It is unknown what might have led to the incident. The name of the lottery vendor threatened by the shooter was not revealed.