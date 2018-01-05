PHUKET: Phi Phi Island Police are currently questioning witnesses in an investigation into the alleged attack of a 28-year-old Russian woman by an unidentified man on the island on the night of New Year’s Day (Jan 1).

Friday 5 January 2018, 04:16PM

The Russian woman was found by another tourist just outside of the resort, where the woman was staying with her mother. Photo: Diego Delso / file

Lt Tanagon Tammakan of Phi Phi Island Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 5), “I have yet to conclude questioning the person who discovered the Russian woman (who he declined to name).

“We are also trying to track down any people in the area at the time of the attack who might be able to provide useful information,” he added.

“The witness was a another tourist and said he heard someone crying. He went to check the scene and found the woman injured but conscious,” said Lt Tanagon.

“She had sustained injuries to her back, hips, right knee and right leg… However for more information on her current condition you will have to ask police in Phuket, as she is currently at a hospital there.”

Earlier reports in the media claimed that the woman had suffered fractures to he right leg, right foot and hips.

The witness discovered the Russian woman on the ground just outside of the Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort, where the woman was staying with her mother, Lt Tanagon said.

“The victim told me that she was attacked by a man whom she believes was also Russian,” Lt Tanagon noted.

“However, she said that she could not remember what he looked like and if presented with photos of suspects she could not identify him,” he said.

“She also had lost much of her memory of the incident,” Lt Tanagon pointed out.

“This makes it problematic to investigate. Also, there is no CCTV footage of the incident. We asked the hotel for any CCTV footage that may be helpful, but hotel said they were unable to – but it was not clear whether the CCTV was broken or whether the hotel does not have any cameras covering the location (of the attack),” he added.

“I do not believe a weapon was used in the attack, but I cannot say for sure. For more information please ask Krabi Police and Phuket Tourist Police, as they are carrying out other parts of this investigation as well,” he said.

The Phuket News contacted Phi Phi Island Police Chief Lt Col Chetpan Wichaidee, but he refused to reveal any information about the case at this stage.

“I am sorry, but we are not giving any news on this case right now because the details are not clear. Please wait a few days for us to get more information first,” said Col Chetpan.

Similarly, when The Phuket News contacted the Phuket Tourist Police asking to contact an officer involved in the case, a Phuket Tourist Police officer responded, “According to internal policy we cannot reveal information about foreign victims to the news.”