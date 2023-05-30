333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police investigate death of Russian man at Karon resort

Police investigate death of Russian man at Karon resort

PHUKET: A Russian man who stayed in his hotel room drinking heavily was found dead beside a building at a beachfront resort in Karon yesterday (May 29), apparently after jumping from his fourth-floor hotel room.

deathalcoholpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 May 2023, 04:50PM

Tourist Police inspect the room where the man was staying. Photo: Karon Police

Tourist Police inspect the room where the man was staying. Photo: Karon Police

Officers from the Karon Police and Phuket Tourist Police were called to the hotel at about 2:40pm.

The man’s wife told police that she and her husband had arrived in Phuket on holiday on May 22.

However, during their holiday the man stayed in their room, drinking heavily. He did not even let the hotel maid into the room for cleaning, except for cleaning the toilet and changing the towels, she said.

The wife said they had planned to go on a day trip to Phang Nga on Sunday, but her husband was too drunk, so she went alone.

When she returned to the room, she found that he had a wound on his forehead and was drunk, so she put a towel on his cut. She told him to stop drinking, but he did not, police explained.

The wife said she wanted to move to a different, separate, room but the price was too high.

The wife said she went out for breakfast yesterday morning and brought some food back to the room for her husband.

After that, she went to a market, returned to the room to get changed, and went to the beach. She asked him to go to the beach with her, but he declined. 

The wife said she again asked him to stop drinking and even threatened to throw the bottles of alcohol away, which made him angry.

By the time she returned from the beach, a team of emergency responders was already attending to her husband’s body. She was told that he apparently had jumped from the building.

Hotel staff had found his body and called the police.

Police reported that officers found a chair on the balcony, next to the wall where he jumped.

Officers found no signs of a struggle in the room and no belongings were reported as missing. The man’s phone was still sitting on a chair in the room recharging.

Police have yet to formally record the man’s death as a suicide. However, his body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination and Russian embassy representatives have been informed of his death, police said.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gearin up for heavy rain, Crackdown on illegal foreigners, Bolt legal in Phuket || May 30
Student, 15, killed in collision with bus
Illegal gun makers arrested in Kathu
Dengue fever cases to rise next month
Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty
Religious alcohol ban during royal visit
Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alleged killer extradited for Phuket slaying, Appeal for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg || May 29
Bolt confirmed legal in Phuket
Appeal made for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg
Accused Jimi ’Slice’ killer extradited from Canada for slaying in Phuket
Erdogan: Turkey’s undisputed titan enters third decade of rule
MP-elect Somchart calls for buses to serve tourist areas
Governor urges tourists to observe red flags at beaches
Officials on watch for flooding

 

Phuket community
Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

Ad 2 " There's a reason they are called RIP currents..Welcome to Drowning Season.. " ...(Read More)

Appeal made for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg

No mention of how health care is now a commodified service. It's an atrocity, really. ...(Read More)

Officials on watch for flooding

Hilarious, that monitoring. Never can be done by 1 man. They hate 'working/staring alone. Why no...(Read More)

Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth

A National RTP corruption sticker network, involved are politicians and SENIOR officials. Such netwo...(Read More)

Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth

This is hilarious. You've got to admire the ingenious ways they find to keep the graft and corru...(Read More)

Governor urges tourists to observe red flags at beaches

Mr governor exceeding his authority yet again. He has no rights or power to 'strictly forbid'...(Read More)

Accused Jimi ’Slice’ killer extradited from Canada for slaying in Phuket

Tax payers are being slogged for 40+ police officers to go on an overseas jaunt to pick up just one ...(Read More)

Appeal made for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg

No mention made of whether he had travel insurance to cover his own medical costs. People who choose...(Read More)

Bolt confirmed legal in Phuket

This is really going to upset Mr PLTO and his band of merry thugs. LMAO....(Read More)

MP-elect Somchart calls for buses to serve tourist areas

K. Somchart must be upsetting lots of officials who are overly comfortable in their positions. Anyth...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners

 