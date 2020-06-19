Kata Rocks
Police investigate death of Myanmar man found hanged behind Korean restaurant

Police investigate death of Myanmar man found hanged behind Korean restaurant

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Myanmar man who was found hanged outside the restrooms of a Korean restaurant in Kathu last night, after the man’s friends said the victim was depressed as he had no income due to the COVID situation and he was not allowed to return home to his wife in Myanmar.

deathpolitics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 June 2020, 06:10PM

Rescue workers at the scene last night (June 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene last night (June 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Peerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police was called to the Tae Guk Ki restaurant off Wichit Songkram Rd at 11pm after he was notified by the 191 national police hotline.

Capt Peerawat and fellow officers, along with a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital and Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue workers, arrived to find the body of Ye Htet, 41, on the ground in front of the restrooms at the back of the restaurant.

Mr Ye’s friends told police that they were alone in the restauarnt after the restaurant closed at 10pm, Capt Peerawat reported.

Mr Ye had called his wife in Myanmar and told her that he wanted to come home, but that he could not because of the COVID-19 situation, and that he had very little money, his friends said.

Mr Ye had excused himself and left the group, and when he did not return his friends went searching for hime, and found him hanged by a nylon rope in front of the restrooms.

The group of friends brought him down and despite their efforts were unable to revive hime, his friends explained.

“From the initial physical examination, there were no signs that Mr Ye was involved in any struggle,” Capt Peerawat reported.

Regardless, Mr Ye’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

Police are now working gaining access CCTV camera footage from the restaurant. Capt Peerawat noted.

“The restaurant does have CCTV cameras, but there is a technical problem that is preventing us from seeing that footage. We havea technician working on that now,” he said.

“At the moment, officers are still investigating, gathering any evidence of what happened, as well as waiting for the results of the post-mortem examination and questioning more witnesses,” Capt Peerawat said.

“After that, the police will present a more comprehensive report to the [Myanmar] embassy and relatives of the deceased,” he said.

