Police investigate death of dive tour boat crewman

Police investigate death of dive tour boat crewman

PHUKET: Police have asked doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital to try to determine the cause of death of a crewman whose body was found on a dive tour boat earlier today (Aug 28).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 28 August 2019, 05:44PM

Rescue workers recover the body of Somkiat Kerdkeow at Chalong Pier this morning (Aug 28). Photo: Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

Rescue workers recover the body of Somkiat Kerdkeow at Chalong Pier this morning (Aug 28). Photo: Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

Capt Weerayut Thansirisookworakun of the Chalong Police was notified of the death at 9am.

Police officers and rescue workers from the Ruamjai Kupai Foundation arrived at the boat Sam Pao 3, moored off Chalong Pier, to find the body of 50-year-old Somkiat Kerdkeow, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Mr Somkiat was still holding his phone in his left had, and the phone was still connected to a power bank, Capt Weerayut noted.

An earphone connected to the phone was still in his ear, Capt Weerayut added.

Police found no wounds on his body, and believe Mr Somkiat had died at least 12 hours before his body was found.

Laguna Golf Phuket

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Capt Weerayut explained in his report.

Mr Somkiat’s body was found when other boat crewmen arrived to prepare diving equipment for tourists on the boat, Capt Weeayut said.

Mr Somkiat might have suffered hypertension issues, he added.

“At this stage police believe that he died due to an underlying disease, but the cause of death needs to be further examined,” Capt Weeayut said.

