Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang

Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang

PHUKET: Police are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination to try to help them determine whether or not a marks found on a woman’s wrists indicating that she had been bound were a factor in her being found hanged in her home in Pa Khlok yesterday (July 17).

deathsuicidecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 July 2020, 11:45AM

The body of Miss Willa is recoverd from the home in Pa Khlok yesterday (July17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Miss Willa is recoverd from the home in Pa Khlok yesterday (July17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Willa’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Willa’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An electrical cable was found wound tightly around Ms Willa’s neck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An electrical cable was found wound tightly around Ms Willa’s neck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Major Wutthichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a house in Moo 9, Pa Khlok, at 9am. 

Police arrived together with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of Willa Phibankhasat, 30, lying face down on bed.

A power cable was still wound tightly around her neck, and police noticed marks on both her wrists as if she had been restrained, Major Wutthichai noted in his report.

Ms Willa’s partner, Narong Thinkohyao, 48, told police that he had stayed at his mother’s house on Wednesday night and came home the next morning.

“I called out to her many times, but there was no response,” he said.

Narong said he found Ms Willa’s body hanged from a beam in the bedroom.

He brought her body down and placed it on the bed and called the police at about 9am, he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Narong also told police Ms Willa had tried to commit suicide “many times” before, Maj Wutthichai noted in his report.

Maj Wutthichai also noted that the last time Ms Willa was known to be alive was at 6:30am when neighbour “Ms Na” heard Ms Willa talking with another neighbour.

Ms Willa’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, while police continue their investigation, he confirmed.

At 6:30pm yesterday, Maj Wutthichai was called to investigate another death, this one by a gunshot wound to the chest at a home in Moo 11, Thepkrasattri.

In the home they found the body of Nukul Insathon, 48, dead on the floor with a hunting rifle with a scope lying nearby.

Mr Nukul’s relatives lived in the area, and told police that Mr Nukul had also commented about “wanting to die”, and so they did not suspect murder, Maj Wutthichai noted in his report.

Regardless, Mr Nukul’s body was also taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination while police continue their investigation into the death, Maj Wutthichai confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket seafood festival to hit the road
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17
Phuket offering free COVID tests over Rayong risk
More Russians fly home from Phuket
More COVID-19 cases on flight from Sudan
Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes
Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions
Medical tourism plan to go ahead
NSC insists virus cases won’t be used to extend decree
Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Own Phuket Covid rules sought after Bangkok coronavirus scare! || July 16
Football coach in Phuket arrested for two-year overstay
No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers
Bringing technology home

 

Phuket community
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@LALALA That's true ! Same as people in many other countries ! If Thai's could and would r...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes

I wondered why my internet had been so slow....(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Kurt, Agree 100%. All countries suffer from Nepotism. When people say Thailand could learn for them...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

ematt... most of the Thai population can not read, write, speak or understand English language....(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt. Not so fast,Sir. Speaking and knowing the truth about Phuket has nothing to do with bloated,...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt, we may expect that during this all over Thailand unemployment crisis, many Thai have to supp...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

@mgb, Until a certain extend I agree with you. However, name me 1 South East Asian country that is ...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

Well no domestic Thai tourists will want to visit Phuket if they read the PN comments section, and f...(Read More)

No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers

Confusing piece PN. Are you talking about those people who had worked fewer than 26 days or about ev...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

After the spell/grammar police,we now have a "forum rules" police too.Good to see that eve...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Binomo
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 