Police-impersonator brother surrenders, wanted for Phuket roadside robberies

PHUKET: The second suspect wanted for his role in robberies in Phuket in which he and his brother presented themselves to their victims as police officers has surrendered, Wichit Police have confirmed.

crimepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 03:24PM

Phasan Chunthong, 40, as caught on video during one of he robberies. Image: Supplied

Phasan Chunthong, 40, presented himself at Wichit Police station yesterday (Aug 10), Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Phasan’s brother, Eakkachai, 46, was arrested at a house in Soi Srisuthat 10, Moo 7, Rassada, last Wednesday (Aug 5).

The pair were wanted for claiming they were police officers and ordering their victims to stop their motorbikes by the side of the road, and then conducting a search of their victims to steal valuables from them and fleeing.

Phasan yesterday handed over a Samsung phone that he had stolen from Rungrote Boonmamon, 27, near the 7-Eleven store at Ao Makham, Wichit, at about 5:45pm last Tuesday (Aug 4).

It was Rungrote who recorded the pair at the scene with a second phone he had on him, leading to Eakkachai’s arrest.

Phasan yesterday told police that even before Eakkachai had been arrested, he had fled to Baan Nam Khem, Takua Pa, Phang Nga.

However, he said that he wanted to apologise to the victims and give back their belongings.

Phasan said that he had no money as he had been left unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he had invited Eakkachai to help him to rob people.

Regardless, Phasan, like his brother Eakkachai, has now been charged with committing robbery as a group by using a vehicle to flee, Lt Col Thammasan confirmed.