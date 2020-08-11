Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police-impersonator brother surrenders, wanted for Phuket roadside robberies

Police-impersonator brother surrenders, wanted for Phuket roadside robberies

PHUKET: The second suspect wanted for his role in robberies in Phuket in which he and his brother presented themselves to their victims as police officers has surrendered, Wichit Police have confirmed.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 03:24PM

Phasan Chunthong, 40, presented himself at Wichit Police station yesterday (Aug 10). Photo: Supplied

Phasan Chunthong, 40, presented himself at Wichit Police station yesterday (Aug 10). Photo: Supplied

Phasan Chunthong, 40, presented himself at Wichit Police station yesterday (Aug 10). Photo: Supplied

Phasan Chunthong, 40, presented himself at Wichit Police station yesterday (Aug 10). Photo: Supplied

Phasan Chunthong, 40, as caught on video during one of he robberies. Image: Supplied

Phasan Chunthong, 40, as caught on video during one of he robberies. Image: Supplied

« »

Phasan Chunthong, 40, presented himself at Wichit Police station yesterday (Aug 10), Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Phasan’s brother, Eakkachai, 46, was arrested at a house in Soi Srisuthat 10, Moo 7, Rassada, last Wednesday (Aug 5).

The pair were wanted for claiming they were police officers and ordering their victims to stop their motorbikes by the side of the road, and then conducting a search of their victims to steal valuables from them and fleeing.

Phasan yesterday handed over a Samsung phone that he had stolen from Rungrote Boonmamon, 27, near the 7-Eleven store at Ao Makham, Wichit, at about 5:45pm last Tuesday (Aug 4).

It was Rungrote who recorded the pair at the scene with a second phone he had on him, leading to Eakkachai’s arrest.

QSI International School Phuket

Phasan yesterday told police that even before Eakkachai had been arrested, he had fled to Baan Nam Khem, Takua Pa, Phang Nga.

However, he said that he wanted to apologise to the victims and give back their belongings.

Phasan said that he had no money as he had been left unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he had invited Eakkachai to help him to rob people.

Regardless, Phasan, like his brother Eakkachai, has now been charged with committing robbery as a group by using a vehicle to flee, Lt Col Thammasan confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event gets last-minute rejig
Rescue worker found hanged
Krabi murder fugitives quickly re-captured
Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated mid press conference
Phuket readies for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard
‘Leave the monarchy out of it’, student protesters told
Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protests return! Marathon bans, unbans foreigners! Phuket bankruptcy tipping point? || August 10
Missing Brit found safe
Electricity outage to hit Wichit residential area on Aug 21
‘Night fell’: Hong Kong’s first month under China’s security law
Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing
Skål Phuket elects new board
Offices to close for Queen Sirikit’s birthday holiday

 

Phuket community
Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

Doesn't matter if he paid or not- until people are prosecuted for this sort of bahviour the '...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Usual negativity from Thailand haters - flights resume soon chaps so you can head home - personally ...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

What a cluster #^$&. Wouldn't be surprised to find that all these players were probably com...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

I was thinking no Tourist can entry Thailand ?...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

If he would be a local Taxi driver and have killed somebody he would already be free. ...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

When a Deputy AG 'gives' a no show for a hearing, expressing his dis-respect for the Thai La...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Its just the dirty Farangs the are the problem...(Read More)

Rally rivals set to face off

There we go again. All these rally happenings, also in cities north of Bangkok, only can backfire on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Not always double pricing. When I used to have a work permit many times visiting national parks I wo...(Read More)

The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor

On July 6th, the TAT Vice Governor said,.."The worse is over".. We write now August 10th...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
M Beach Club Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/

 