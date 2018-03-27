PHUKET: Police are hunting for a man, possibly a motorbike taxi driver, who assaulted and robbed a female Turkish tourist from Patong before dawn yesterday (Mar 26).

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 04:23PM

The Turkish woman, 26-year-old Bihter Ucar, raised the alarm at Bang Wad Reservoir yesterday, startling people exercising at the public recreation area, who in turn called the police at 5:56am.

Officers arrived and escorted Ms Ucar to Kathu Police Station.

“Ms Ucar told us that at 3am yesterday (Mar 26) she was drunk. She took a motorbike taxi from Nanai Rd in Patong and asked the motorbike taxi to take her to Il Mare Patong Place on Phra Mettha Rd in Patong,” said Lt Col Nopparut Sukkree of the Kathu Police.

However, the motorbike driver did not take her to her hotel, he added.

“Instead, he took her to Bang Wad Dam,” he added.

“He assaulted her, but stopped when she called out for help. He stole her black iPhone 6s, B4,000 cash and credit cards,” Col Nopparut said.

“Ms Ucar told us that she came to Phuket last year, but this time was she was travelling alone,” Col Nopparut noted.

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chalermchai Hernsawat confirmed that police were now hunting the suspect.

“Today (Mar 27), a team of Kathu Police and the Phuket Provincial Police are continuing to hunt for the suspect,” he said.

CCTV footage discovered by the investigators shows the suspect wearing a blue jacket and driving a motorbike with Ms Ucar as passenger, he noted.

However, Col Chalermchai added, “The video footage does not clearly show the suspect’s face or the motorbike licence plate.

“We are now continuing the investigation to find more details, especially the area where Ms Ucar told us that she took the motorbike taxi from, because at that time she was drunk and cannot clearly remember everything,” he said.

“We are sure that the suspect will be caught soon,” Col Chalermchai added.