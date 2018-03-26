PHUKET: Phuket police are hunting for three or four Thai men who attacked three other Thai men at a club near the Nimit Circle, also called the “Seahorse Circle”, in Phuket Town early on Sunday morning.

Monday 26 March 2018, 03:57PM

The altercation took place outside of the Sound Phuket club in Phuket Town, whci now faces legal action over its operating hours. Photo: Google Maps

Police have confirmed that following the incident the club where the attack took place, “Sound Phuket”, will face legal action as they were operating outside of the legal operating times.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul said, “Phuket City Police were notified of an incident on Sunday (Mar 25) at 5:30am. Lt Col Rachan Panwai of the Phuket City Police went to the scene.”

Col Rachan said, “Three injured males had been taken to the Phuket Provincial Hospital. A 9mm cartridge was found at the scene.

“We later went to the hospital where we found Nipit Jangjatuporn, 24, who had sustained a knife wound to his back; Sutam Laokam, 29, whose face had sustained injuries after being hit with a glass; and Suppawit Singkaew, 26, who had sustained a knife wound to the left rib area.

“We were told that the incident happened at about 4:30am,” Col Rachan explained.

“Both parties were at the ‘Sound Phuket’ club and had an argument. When the pub closed they all walked out to the road. About three to four people used a glass or glasses and a knife or knives to attack those three injured.

“After that one of the suspect fired a shot into the air before speeding away in an unidentified car,” Col Rachan added.

Col Sompong said, “We checked CCTV from nearby and questioned both the injured parties and witnesses near the pub. However, we cannot identify the suspects.

“We cannot confirm what caused the fight as we are still investigating the incident,” he said.

“Two of the three injured have recovered and been released from hospital.

“We will also take action against the pub as they were open outside of the legal operating hours,” Col Sompong added.

Story by Pakin Intajak with additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub.