The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police hunt Phuket club attack suspects, club faces legal action over opening hours

PHUKET: Phuket police are hunting for three or four Thai men who attacked three other Thai men at a club near the Nimit Circle, also called the “Seahorse Circle”, in Phuket Town early on Sunday morning.

crime, health, police, transport, violence,

The Phuket News

Monday 26 March 2018, 03:57PM

The altercation took place outside of the Sound Phuket club in Phuket Town, whci now faces legal action over its operating hours. Photo: Google Maps
The altercation took place outside of the Sound Phuket club in Phuket Town, whci now faces legal action over its operating hours. Photo: Google Maps

Police have confirmed that following the incident the club where the attack took place, “Sound Phuket”, will face legal action as they were operating outside of the legal operating times.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul said, “Phuket City Police were notified of an incident on Sunday (Mar 25) at 5:30am. Lt Col Rachan Panwai of the Phuket City Police went to the scene.”

Col Rachan said, “Three injured males had been taken to the Phuket Provincial Hospital. A 9mm cartridge was found at the scene.

We later went to the hospital where we found Nipit Jangjatuporn, 24, who had sustained a knife wound to his back; Sutam Laokam, 29, whose face had sustained injuries after being hit with a glass; and Suppawit Singkaew, 26, who had sustained a knife wound to the left rib area.

We were told that the incident happened at about 4:30am,” Col Rachan explained.

“Both parties were at the ‘Sound Phuket’ club and had an argument. When the pub closed they all walked out to the road. About three to four people used a glass or glasses and a knife or knives to attack those three injured.

QSI International School Phuket

After that one of the suspect fired a shot into the air before speeding away in an unidentified car,” Col Rachan added.

Col Sompong said, “We checked CCTV from nearby and questioned both the injured parties and witnesses near the pub. However, we cannot identify the suspects.

We cannot confirm what caused the fight as we are still investigating the incident,” he said.

“Two of the three injured have recovered and been released from hospital.

“We will also take action against the pub as they were open outside of the legal operating hours,” Col Sompong added.

Story by Pakin Intajak with additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

malczx7r | 27 March 2018 - 10:18:26

Along with all the other bars and clubs that don't close on time.  Do the police work in the evening?  Seems the helmetless riders also increase after dark when all the police must be tucked up in bed getting a good nights rest after a hard day counting.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 26 March 2018 - 17:52:23

Looks like the Sound Club will be doubling up on the brown envelopes.  Everyone knows that paying off crooked police is the only way this club was still open at 4:30 AM.  Forget the bar, if anyone really wants to make a difference, the investigation should be into which police officers profited from letting the club stay open. As for the thugs, too bad they were such s#!*ty fighters.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 26 March 2018 - 16:15:20

In thai thinking: " If the official closing time was enforced this happening would not have taken place".

How long, how many years is this club, allowed by RTP, operating outside the legal operating hours?
How much was the RTP all the time paid for closing eyes about this outside closing hours operating?
Which RTP station chief is responsible for not enforcing the thai laws?

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.