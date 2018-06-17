FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Police hunt mature-age jealous ex, age 51, for suspected car arson

PHUKET: Police are looking for a man suspected of setting on fire the car of his ex-partner of two years in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning (June 17).

Sunday 17 June 2018, 03:31PM

The car was destroyed by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers were called to Baan Nakok, in Moo 5, Chalong, after receiving a report of a car on fire there at 2:28am.

Officers from the Chalong Police along with Chalong Municipality firefighters soon arrived, with the fire team taking about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

The car, a Nissan March, was destroyed by the fire.

The owner of the car, named by police only as “Ms Somsri”, 48, from Roi-Et, told police that she believed the car was set on fire a a jealous ex-boyfriend she had recently separated with.

Mrs Somsri told police that she had recently ended a relationship with a man who she named only as “Mr Lhao”, 51, whom she had been living with for about two years.

Mr Lhao was extremely jealous, she said.

He forbid her interacting with any other men, not even allowed her to travel together on the same vehicle – and had threatened to kill her if she did, Ms Somsri said.

In a previous state of extreme jealousy, Mr Lhao had driven her to a secluded location and threatened harm himself, she explained.

Ms Somsri finally called an end to the abusive relationship on about June 6, but Mr Lhao continued to threaten and harass her, she added.

Lt Sakarin Sangjaroen, Deputy Chief of Investigation of the Chalong Police, said officers were now in the process of tracking down Mr Lhao.

“It shouldn’t be too difficult. Our officers might already know where to find him,” he said.

Forensic Police were at the scene this morning to gather evidence to be used in pressing charges, he added.

 

 

BenPendejo | 18 June 2018 - 16:39:40 

Dangerous little man with the mentality and brain power of an 8-year old.

