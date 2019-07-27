Police hunt man passing off fake B1,000 banknotes

PHUKET: Thalang Police are searching for a man who bought an iPhone with fake banknotes following a report filed yesterday (July 26).

crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 27 July 2019, 03:07PM

Thalang Police investigators with Ms Manfah outside Srisoonthorn temple, where the fake notes were handed over. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The victim, 20-year-old Manfah Meemak, listed an iPhone 6s for sale through a Facebook group and was contacted yesterday (July 26) by a user, under the name ‘Mo May’ and with the profile photo of a young woman.

Ms Manfah agreed a price of B5,000 for the phone and arranged to meet 'Mo' outside Srisoonthorn temple at 7:40pm yesterday evening.

A man, described as looking around 20-30 years old, met Ms Manfah outside the temple, checked over the phone and handed her five B,1000 notes before driving away. Ms Manfah recognised the notes as fake after the man had left.

Miss Manfah subsequently filed a report at Thalang Police Station at 8:50pm.

Lt Col Wutthichai Kaewthong of Thalang Police Station said, "Today (July 27) Ms Manfah came to the police station to provide me with more details.

"Thalang Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan is aware of this case and will be following up immediately,” he said.

Investigators also inspected the scene with Ms Manfah.