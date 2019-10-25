Kata Rocks
Police hunt Korean ‘friend’ accused of stabbing, robbing compatriot

PATTAYA: Police are searching for a South Korean national, Park Keunhui, 38, suspected in the multiple stabbing of a Korean compatriot and theft of 900,000 baht in Pattaya early on Thursday.

violencecrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 October 2019, 09:00AM

Police comb the victim's white BMW X5 for evidence at the Pattaya tourist police station on Friday. Inset is the South Korean man suspected of attacking the vehicle’s owner, stabbing him 17 times and making off with B900,000. Photos: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed victim Park Jinhyung, 28, 17 times, intending to kill him, Tourist Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwatthana said at Pattaya Tourist Police Station yesterday (Oct 25).

This was based on information given by the victim, who had regained consciousness and was able to speak with police, he said. The victim had been in a coma since being admitted to Chon Buri Hospital with severe haemorrhaging early on Thursday morning.

The victim told police that he ran a spa business in Pattaya, had a Thai wife and had met the suspect three months ago. Coming from the same country, they became close friends and frequently went out together. The suspect had told the victim he planned to start a business in Pattaya.

On Wednesday night they gone out together to an entertainment venue, and the suspect saw that he had a large amount of cash in his BMW X5, Mr Park told police.

The suspect then asked him to drive to the crime scene, the deserted Sen Rong Moo Road in South Pattaya, to pick up another friend. That was where the suspect attacked him with a knife, the victim alleged.

The suspect took more than B900,000 in cash from the rear seat, unaware there was another B400,000 in cash in the accessories pocket of the driver’s door, Lt Gen Chettha said.

“Immigration police nationwide have been ordered to prevent Mr Park Keunhui escaping… He may be hiding in the country. All units were ordered to hunt for him, and he should be arrested soon,” the Tourist Police Commissioner said.

The suspect arrived in Thailand early this year, allegedly fleeing four cases of fraud and physical assault in South Korea. He went to Pattaya, and met the victim, Lt Gen Chettha said.

Park is a very common family name in South Korea.

 

Read original story here.

