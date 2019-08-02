Kata Rocks
Police hunt killer after man gunned down on Rawai main road

PHUKET: Police are hunting for the killer of a man who was found shot dead with a bag of drugs beside his body in Rawai last night (Aug 1).

murdercrimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 2 August 2019, 11:37AM

Police at the scene of the street shooting last night (Aug 1). Photo: Chalong Police

Police were were called to the scene, in front of a small guesthouse on Wiset Rd about 200 metres north of the main Rawai market, at 9:55pm.

Arriving in force were no less than Chalong Police Chief Col Terdtoon Soisukphaphan, Phuket Provincial Police Station Investigation Chief Col Prawit Engsuan, Chalong Police Deputy Chiefs Lt Col Chana Soottimas and Lt Col Sanun Chanrong, among others.

At the scene, officers found Tiwa Nisoh, 23, dead from gunshot wounds. His body was on the ground beside light blue Phuket-registered motorcycle.

He had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the inside right forearm and another to his upper left arm, and one to the body, Capt Weerayut Thansirisukworakul of the Chalong Police noted in his initial report.

Beside Tiwa’s body was a cloth bag containing 168 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and one stick of marijuana.

Police also found a homemade gun and ammunition, Capt Weerayut noted in his report.

Initial witness reports said that Tiwa rode up and stopped his motorbike in front of the unnamed guesthouse. A man rode up behind him, opened fire at Tiwa and rode off.

Police are now searching for the killer, Capt Weerayut confirmed in his report.

Forensic Police have joined the investigation and doctors Vachira Phuket Hospital, where the body was taken, have been asked to provide a report after further examining the body.

