Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirkong has assured that officers are working to track down a thief who snatched a gold necklace with an amulet together worth about B38,500 two weeks ago.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 June 2022, 12:55PM

The thief was recorded fleeing the scene. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The amulet was reported to be worth about B8,000. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The police announcement released yesterday (June 14). Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Polcei are working to catch the thief. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Gen Sermphan said in a release issued yesterday (June 14) that he had ordered the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Unit and the Phuket City Phuket Police Investigation Unit to expedite their efforts in catching the thief.

No explanation was given as to why Phuket’s top police commander was involved in assuring the public that police were not ignoring the theft, other than the case was reported on social media.

The release noted that Wuttichai Timkaew, 33, of Moo1 Wichit had reported the theft to Phuket City Police on May 29. The report was received by Lt Col Thada Sodarak, Chief Investigator at Phuket City Police Station.

Mr Wuttichai explained in his report that he was riding his motorbike along Sakdidet Rd, from the Dowroong intersection towards the Sakdidet Rd - Thepsrisin intersection, with his wife sitting on the back when the theft occurred at about 4:50pm.

Mr Wuttichai had slowed down to turn into Sakdidet Rd Soi 1 when a thin man riding a green Honda Wave motorcycle rode past on his left. The man had reached out with his right hand, grabbed the necklace and sped off.

The man was wearing a “half black helmet”, a black mask, a dark grey long-sleeved T-shirt and long green trousers.

He was last seen speeding towards the Tha Kraeng Intersection on Chaofa Rd and then heading towards Suan Luang Park, Mr Wuttichai reported.

The necklace alone was reported to be worth about B30,500, and a gold-plated amulet of Luang Phu Thuat that was attached to it was reported as worth about B8,000.

Maj Gen Sermphan yesterday said that officers were in process of collecting evidence in the case so that an arrest warrant for the suspect could be issued.

Fascinated | 15 June 2022 - 12:58:40 

Social media- holding the cops to account and forcing them to do their job. Long may it continue.

 

