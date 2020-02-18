Police hunt for street-racing gang after noisy Wat Chalong farewell to 13-year-old killed in crash

PHUKET: Police are now looking for some 30 youth members of a motorbike street racing gang after the gang revved their motorbikes as a final farewell at the funeral of a 13-year-old student who died in a motorbike accident while trying to evade a police checkpoint.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 February 2020, 05:39PM

Wat Chalong Administrator Chaiwat Chatchawet said apologised for the incident, promising, ‘This kind of incident will not happen again in the temple.’ Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit assured that police will track down and charge the young offenders. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit explained that a 13-year-old boy died in a motorbike accident after trying to escape a police checkpoint last Thursday night (Feb 13).

Col Sarawut did not elaborate on where or what time the accident occurred, or whether police were in pursuit when the 13-year-old died.

The cremation for the boy, a student at Ban Talad Neua School in Phuket Town, but unnamed by Col Sarawut, was held at Wat Chalong on Saturday (Feb 15).

At the funeral, while the boy’s body was being carried up the stairs to the crematorium, around 30 friends of the boy started their motorbikes and revved them loudly, with many of the motorbikes being fitted with modified exhausts.

The incident was recorded on video and posted on Thai social media, causing outrage among many readers.

Responding to the incident, Wat Chalong Administrator Chaiwat Chatchawet said, “I have to apologise for what happened. I promise this kind of incident will not happen again in the temple.”

“They [the gang] may believe that revving their motorbikes is a way to honour and say goodbye to their friend, but the sound disturbed people at the funeral, as well as tourists and people living near the temple.

“People at the funeral asked them to stop, which they did and then left the temple,” Mr Chaiwat said.

Col Sarawut said, “I have already ordered investigation police to track down the group of teenagers for prosecution. They will be charged with using modified motorbikes and causing a public disturbance in order to deter others from doing the same.

“Their parents will also be invited to acknowledge that their children have been charged,” Col Sarawut assured.

Col Sarawut made no comment about any police involvement that may have led to the death of the 13-year-old.