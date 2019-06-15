THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police hunt for ’power cards’ agents

KHON KAEN: Police are hunting those behind a con trick that duped locals in Khon Kaen into buying a bogus illness cure-all.

healthcrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 15 June 2019, 11:18AM

People are being warned of ’cure all’ power cards. Photo: Weerachai Phutdhawong Facebook Account

Khon Kaen Governor Somsak Jungtrakul said the so-called "power cards" were sold in Ubol Ratana district and that most buyers claimed to have bought them from sales agents for B1,500 per card.

The cards bore no message about their medicinal properties, however, the company supplying them told locals the cards could release "power" to cure illnesses and lead to a more balanced health system, he said.

Individuals who acted as sales agents were trained by a company between June 7 and June 9. The agents bought the cards for B1,100 and later resold them at B1,500 each.

Authorities soon discovered that what these agents say these cards can do goes beyond reality and completely misleads customers, which is in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, Gov Somsak said.

The authorities have compiled information about the case and have forwarded it to the police for further action, he said. Khon Kaen Police Chief Prommanattaket Hamkampai confirmed the cards cannot cure any illnesses.

Read original story here.



 

 

