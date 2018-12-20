THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police hunt for Krabi woman after 132kg of ‘ice’ found in ditched SUV

AYUTTHAYA: Police are searching for a woman from Krabi who is believed to have been the driver of a Honda HR-V that was found abandoned in a ditch beside Highway 32 in Chiang Rak Noi, Bang Pa-in District last night (Dec 19).

drugspolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 December 2018, 05:58PM

Police examine packages of crystal meth seized from a Honda HR-V vehicle in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya, last night. Photo: Sunthon Pongpao / Bangkok Post

Police examine packages of crystal meth seized from a Honda HR-V vehicle in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya, last night. Photo: Sunthon Pongpao / Bangkok Post

The seized Honda HR-V parked outside Bang Pa-In police station, after it was found abandoned in a roadside ditch in Ayutthaya province last night with 132kg of crystal meth inside. Photo: Sunthon Pongpao / Bangkok Post

The seized Honda HR-V parked outside Bang Pa-In police station, after it was found abandoned in a roadside ditch in Ayutthaya province last night with 132kg of crystal meth inside. Photo: Sunthon Pongpao / Bangkok Post

Officers found 132 kilogrammes of crystal meth in the ditched SUV.

Ayutthaya Police Chief Maj Gen Chokchai Ngamwong today (Dec 20) valued the drugs at B52 million.

He said they were in six bags found inside the crashed sport-utility vehicle when police searched it at about 9pm.

They also found a pair of red licence plates and documents relating to a land purchase for a famous Buddhist temple in Nong Khai province, with the names of three people.

QSI International School Phuket

A woman in the southern province of Krabi was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police believed the driver was unfamiliar with the road, driving too fast, and ran off the road into the ditch.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

500-strong ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign hits Patong’s Bangla Rd
Police raids in Chalong, Karon net 1,006 ya bah pills, 64g of ice
Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’
Foreigners caught in smuggling tonnes of cannabis oil to Europe
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
Phuket police bust drug gang, net 12 suspects, B3mn of drugs
Falling street prices drive spread of drugs in Phuket
Massive speed haul seized in weekend crackdown
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Grenade seized in suburban drug raid
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Cocaine, heroin popular among specific groups in Patong, police play down claim
No evidence to back claim of Koh Tao rape, say police
Blockbuster drug haul worth over B2bn in Chiang Rai

 

Phuket community
Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Beacuse of reason lack of visa issue problem some courruption in Bangladesh employ in working Thai E...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Here's a wild idea: instead of trying to get tacky mass tourism tourists to visit the Land of Sm...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Where do they get these figures from? The place is like a ghost town....(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

Is this why there are 20 speedboats for sale suddenly on Viset road in Rawai? Or is that because of ...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Errr- Insp K the beach chairs were removed by the authorities. You really do exist in a parallel uni...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Believe that TAT gets money from the Government after how many tourists are registered in to Thailan...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

There's about 20 speed boats for sale in Rawai all parked together on land. Not down...plz :D...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

. ThePhuketNews wrote: Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

Wow, I have many wrong road doings by these professional drivers on my front and back dash cams, mos...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

TAT Chief strikes back? Wow. Who is interested in inaccurate TAT tourist number bookkeeping and pep ...(Read More)

 

Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand

 