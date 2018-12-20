Officers found 132 kilogrammes of crystal meth in the ditched SUV.
Ayutthaya Police Chief Maj Gen Chokchai Ngamwong today (Dec 20) valued the drugs at B52 million.
He said they were in six bags found inside the crashed sport-utility vehicle when police searched it at about 9pm.
They also found a pair of red licence plates and documents relating to a land purchase for a famous Buddhist temple in Nong Khai province, with the names of three people.
A woman in the southern province of Krabi was the registered owner of the vehicle.
Police believed the driver was unfamiliar with the road, driving too fast, and ran off the road into the ditch.
