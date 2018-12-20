AYUTTHAYA: Police are searching for a woman from Krabi who is believed to have been the driver of a Honda HR-V that was found abandoned in a ditch beside Highway 32 in Chiang Rak Noi, Bang Pa-in District last night (Dec 19).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 December 2018, 05:58PM

The seized Honda HR-V parked outside Bang Pa-In police station, after it was found abandoned in a roadside ditch in Ayutthaya province last night with 132kg of crystal meth inside. Photo: Sunthon Pongpao / Bangkok Post

Police examine packages of crystal meth seized from a Honda HR-V vehicle in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya, last night. Photo: Sunthon Pongpao / Bangkok Post

Officers found 132 kilogrammes of crystal meth in the ditched SUV.

Ayutthaya Police Chief Maj Gen Chokchai Ngamwong today (Dec 20) valued the drugs at B52 million.

He said they were in six bags found inside the crashed sport-utility vehicle when police searched it at about 9pm.

They also found a pair of red licence plates and documents relating to a land purchase for a famous Buddhist temple in Nong Khai province, with the names of three people.

A woman in the southern province of Krabi was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police believed the driver was unfamiliar with the road, driving too fast, and ran off the road into the ditch.

