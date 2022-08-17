Police hunt car arson suspects

PHUKET: Police are trying to track down a man and his accomplice for setting a pickup truck on fire in front of a house in Ratsada early Monday morning (Aug 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 08:57AM

Image: CCTV / Supplied

Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sittipong Kruehong was informed of the crime at 6:44am.

He arrived at the scene, a house located opposite Ratsada Municipality on Ratsadanusorn Rd, in Moo 3, Ratsada, to find a badly scorched black Isuzu pickup truck in front of the home.

The owner, Burasakorn Yuyen, 31, told police that he was asleep at the time when a local resident raised the alarm at 4am.

Mr Burasakorn ran out of the house to see his pickup on fire. He rushed to douse the fire with water and a fire extinguisher, and called the local fire department.

Lt Col Sittipong said the CCTV had shown a man wearing a full-face helmet walking up to the car with a bottle of petrol at about 3:55am. He poured petrol over the front of the car, set it on fire, and then fled.

The man was assisted in his getaway by an accomplice who arrived to pick him up.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit said police were continuing to check CCTV to hunt down the culprits.

He added that police were continuing their investigation, but had yet to uncover a motive for the crime.