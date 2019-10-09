Kata Rocks
Police hunt aircon thief, female underwear left at scene

Police hunt aircon thief, female underwear left at scene

PHUKET: Police are looking for a thief or group of thieves who stole six air-conditioning units from a townhouse under renovation north of Phuket Town and left behind three pairs of women’s underwear at the scene.

crimepoliceconstructionsex
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 11:28AM

A pair pf female underwear was found in a backpack left at the scene along with cable-cutting equipment. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sen Sgt Maj Thanakorn Chupong of the Phuket City Police inspects the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sen Sgt Maj Thanakorn Chupong of the Phuket City Police inspects the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two more pairs of female underwear in the bathroom on the third floor. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sen Sgt Maj Thanakorn Chupong of the Phuket City Police was called to the worksite, a commercial townhouse under renovation off the bypass road, at 4pm yesterday (Oct 8) by the 191 police hotline call centre, which reported they had received a call reporting a thief was still at the scene.

Sen Sgt Maj Thanakorn reported that when he arrived at the townhouse, electrical technician Paisan Suwankhiri, 27, apparently in a state of apprehension, told him that a thief was still on the fourth floor.

Sen Sgt Maj Thanakorn rushed to the fourth floor, but the thief had already fled.

However, left behind was a red backpack containing pliers, cable cutters and a pair of women’s underwear. A ladder at the scene was also noted as evidence.

Mr Paisarn explained that he and his colleagues found water on the floor along with cut cables on the second storey of the building, prompting them to check the building for anything stolen.

The check revealed that six air-conditioning units and cut cables were missing.

However, two more pairs of female underwear were found in the bathroom on the third floor.

Mr Paisarn suggested that female underwear was used at the scene by the thief for sexual purposes.

Sen Sgt Maj Thanakorn reported that the owner of the building had been notified of the theft and that police were were now searching for the suspects.

GerryT81 | 09 October 2019 - 14:27:44 

Wow,what a great story ! Phuket must be a real boring place if there is nothing better to report about.The only interesting aspect about this story would be if they did send the underwear to Insp.K. for a thorough investigation already.

