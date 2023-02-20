Pro Property Partners
Police HQ commander shot dead ‘by wife’

BANGKOK: Pol Lt Gen Panya Pinsuk, 59, commander of the Royal Thai Police Office, was found shot dead at his home yesterday afternoon (Feb 20) and the Bangkok police chief said his wife killed him out of stress.

policedeathviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 February 2023, 08:36AM

The body of Pol Lt Gen Panya Pinsuk, 59, was found outside his house in Thawi Watthana district, Bangkok, yesterday afternoon (Feb 19). Photo: Police via Bangkok Post

The death was reported to local police at 1:45pm. The incident happened at house number 278 on Boromratchonnanee Road in Thawi Watthana district, reports the Bangkok Post.

Police found the body lying beside a silver Toyota sedan parked in front of the house, dressed only in blue trousers. There were bullet wounds to the right side of the chest and at a collar bone.

In one of the rooms in the house, police found a .38 revolver on a cupboard and a Glock pistol on the floor near a pool of blood.

Police learned that before his death, Pol Lt Gen Panya was with his wife inside the house, and she was the one who first saw the body.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, was at the scene. He was a police cadet classmate of the dead commander.

The Bangkok police chief said the incident arose from tension concerning a family matter, resulting in the wife shooting her husband. Police brought her out of the house in a state of shock. There was no a trace of a struggle in the house.

Pol Lt Gen Panya handled many well-known cases, including those involving human trafficking, as well as the black leopard hunting case involving construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta. He was also recognised as a legal expert of the Royal Thai Police Office.

Pooliekev | 20 February 2023 - 12:40:54 

@JohnC. Oh well case closed. Nice to have a victim, a perpetrator, a motive AND the murder weapon at one fell swoop. Who needs detectives with an expert like you on the case?

JohnC | 20 February 2023 - 08:59:12 

[..and she was the one who first saw the body.] Makes sense since she was the one who shot and killed him. Are you sure she wasn't pissed off about losing face over his latest mia noi getting a share of his salary. Very typical Thai domestic violence scenario. Many Thai wives get fed up with their husband's loose morals.

 

