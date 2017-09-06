The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police give military information on Yingluck's flight

BANGKOK: Police have given information involving those who helped former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra flee the country to the military, says deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul.

crime, corruption, police, transport, immigration, military,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 September 2017, 02:29PM

Former Thailand Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she leaves the Supreme Court in Bangkok on July 21. Photo: Jiji / AFP
Former Thailand Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she leaves the Supreme Court in Bangkok on July 21. Photo: Jiji / AFP

“It depends on the military, if they lodge a complaint again the person,” said Gen Srivara, without elaborating.

The general, who leads the search team trying to find Yingluck, yesterday (Sept 5) said that investigators are making steady progress, adding the information police have sent to the military is consistent with that of the armed forces.

Gen Srivara declined to reveal the details of that information, saying it is security-related and should be left to the military to explain.

But the information should be made available when the military files a complaint asking police to take legal action against those involved in helping Yingluck escape, he said.

Those involved in helping Yingluck flee the country will face charges of violating the immigration law, said Gen Srivara.

“Ms Yingluck’s whereabouts will be known only when the military lodges a police complaint,” he said. He did not specify if the military now knows where she is likely to be.

Gen Srivara said the information has also been given to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who oversees national security.

Police only support the military by providing information and it is up to the military whether and when to lodge complaints, he said.

Gen Prawit said yesterday that investigators were stepping up efforts to examine footage from security cameras to piece together the details regarding Yingluck’s escape route.

Gen Prawit, also defence minister, reiterated that no police officers had a hand in Yingluck’s flight from justice.

British International School, Phuket

Army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad yesterday also said there has been progress in locating Yingluck.

Investigators working on the case need some time to check footage from dozens of security cameras which recorded several vehicles which are suspected to have been used in Yingluck’s flight, said the army chief.

Asked if Yingluck had already left the country, Gen Chalermchai said there is no clear evidence confirming her escape.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions issued an arrest warrant for the ex-premier after she failed to show up to hear the verdict in her case on Aug 25. It also confiscated her B30-million surety.

The court has rescheduled the final ruling to Sept 27.

Yingluck, who is on trial for ignoring alleged irregularities in the rice-pledging scheme during her tenure, is widely speculated to have fled the country, possibly via Singapore to Dubai, where her older brother Thaksin, himself ousted in 2006, is known to reside.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai yesterday said that the Foreign Ministry will wait for the court to deliver its ruling before moving to revoke Yingluck’s passport.

His comments were made in response to Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva’s call for the government to explain why it has not yet revoked Yingluck’s passport, as it is not necessary to wait for a court ruling or confirmation that she is not in the country.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 07 September 2017 - 03:51:38

What is security related and can not be talked about the driving off of Ms Yingluck?
More security related is how presently country's security and intelligence forces function.

How did Ms Yingluck violated thai immigration laws while she was in position of 2 thai passports, and still is (!)?
With 2 thai passports you can come and go, right? 
And if she use foreign passports abroad, other countries will not provide Thailand information about that.
Such is according international standards/agreements.

Thai police, army, foreign department, immigration, etc, etc, all play their part independently, avoiding coordination in this affair.
Many chicken in the farm, all tok tok different. Everybody happy. No body responsible.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 06 September 2017 - 16:26:14

If you read this article, it is just a excuse paper of Government officials who like to express not to be responsible for anything.

It is all like a candy box, when you shake it , it makes noise, that is all. Nothing substantial.
Still nobody 'Government' knows were Ms Yingluck is. Is that true?

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.