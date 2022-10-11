British International School, Phuket
Police finally recognise armed officer standoff at Phuket housing estate

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have responded to a call online to recognise an incident yesterday that saw a police officer from Phang Nga blockading the entrance to a housing estate in Thalang and roaming the streets with a gun.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 October 2022, 06:36PM

Police at the scene yesterday (Oct 10). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

A statement issued by Phuket Provincial Police today (Oct 11) reported that Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong was notified of the situation at about 8:30am yesterday.

A man had blocked the entrance to the housing estate with a pickup truck and was walking the streets while holding a handgun. Police were told that the man appeared as if he were under the influence of drugs.

Officers were called in to seal off the area and surround the house that the man, who police named only as Lt C.P. Postakorn (family name withheld), an officer currently serving at a police station in Phang Nga province, the statement read.

Police obtained a warrant to enter the man’s home at about 3:30pm, the statement continued.

Postakorn’s parents arrived to talk their son into surrendering, which he did at about 5pm, the statement added. 

Not noted in the statement but marked in other reports online was that Postakorn was found with a handgun loaded with seven bullets and a further eight bullets in his pocket.

The statement did mark that a search of the home found no more illegal items.

Postakorn was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with carrying a firearm in a public area without permission, the statement confirmed.

He was tested for drug use, the statement also confirmed, but the results of the drug test results were not mentioned in the statement.

The end of the statement finally recognised that Postakorn may have fired shots, possibly into the air.

Postakorn will face police disciplinary action, the statement assured.

Fascinated | 11 October 2022 - 18:56:24 

9 hours to deal with this without warning the public- disgraceful. 'Disciplinary action' - so that's an inactive post for a couple of weeks. Needs to be locked up to show the police are not above the law, even though we know they are.

 

