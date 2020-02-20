Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police finally get their man after 13 years

Police finally get their man after 13 years

THAILAND: A former municipal councillor sentenced to death in absentia for the murder of a wealthy Dutchman, in collusion with the victim’s wife and brother, has been arrested in Phrae province after 13 years on the run.

crimedeathhomicidemurderviolence
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 February 2020, 09:13AM

Anupong Suthani, 54, centre, fields reporters’ questions outside Pattaya Provincial Court in 2003. In 2007, the court sentenced him to death in absentia for the 2003 murder of Jules Odekerken. Photo: CSD

Anupong Suthani, 54, centre, fields reporters’ questions outside Pattaya Provincial Court in 2003. In 2007, the court sentenced him to death in absentia for the 2003 murder of Jules Odekerken. Photo: CSD

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Anupong Suthani, 54, in tambon Wang Thong of Muang district of the northern province on Tuesday (Feb 18), CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Jirabhob Bhuridej said yesterday (Feb 19).

Anupong was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya provincial court on Dec 21, 2007 for colluding in murder in 2003.

Anupong, a former Lang Suan municipal councillor in Chumphon, had been hired to build a house for Jules Odekerken, 49, from Holland, the owner of Quick News Pattaya and another foreign newspaper sold in Pattaya and Phuket.

The Dutchman had married Marisa Prommana, 37, a Thai woman living in Pattaya city, Chon Buri. The couple had one daughter.

Anupong had become romantically involved with Marisa and learned that her husband had life insurance and other assets worth more than B100 million. The suspect then conspired with the victim’s wife and her elder brother Seksan Prommana to kill the man and hopefully inherit his estate, Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop said.

On Nov 16, 2003, Anupong and Seksan had caught Oderken alone in Pattaya and beaten him senseless with wooden batons.

They thought he was dead and tied a rope around his neck and dragged his body to a vehicle. On the way, the victim regained consciousness, struggled and shouted for help. So the two men beat him repeatedly on the head with rocks until he was dead, Pol Maj Gen Jirabhob said.

They later left his body at a garbage dump at Soi Green Way, Muang district of Chon Buri, where it was later discovered and police informed

All three people involved in the murder were arrested. Marisa and Seksan confessed and were given life imprisonment. Anupong denied any involvement in the murder and was released on bail.

On Dec 21, 2007, Anupong was due in court for a ruling in the case. He failed to show up. He was sentenced to death in absentia and a bench warrant issued for his arrest.

Pol Col Nethi Wongkularb, who led the CSD arrest team, said Anupong had hidden out in several provinces and changed his first and last names. He had asked someone to be his representative in buying some property in Phrae province, where he had been living for more than 10 years before his arrest.

During police interrogation, Anupong confessed to the murder charge and expressed remorse for what he had done.

He was handed over to Pattaya court, Pol Col Nethi said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army
Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO
Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach
Electricity outages to hit north Phuket, Koh Yao islands
China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths
Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

None of the mentioned drugs are "cures" for anything, they either relieve symptoms, or hel...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

The problem I have with this "“Thai cocktail” is that it hasn't been shared, outside of...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Why don't they encourage them to stop burning trash at all, 365 days a year ?...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Get up early and check all the bars cafes with electric pumps going pumping from cesspits to the loc...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

John.. go online and search for Bondi Rescue...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

Now it is time Thailand shares this wonderful cocktail worldwide with pharmaceutical industries, sp...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Don't worry, until now is according the Governor no water crisis on Phuket. Because all the tour...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Seen the photos health officials had no choice to stop hand sitting, than go and look. And further? ...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

After all the Officials are gone, and th caost is free 'we' open the valve again and release...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie

 