BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police extortion racket in the crosshairs

Police extortion racket in the crosshairs

BANGKOK: An unannounced visit by national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda at the Klong Dan police station last week has unravelled an allegedly brazen act of assault and extortion by a suspected gang of criminals in police uniforms.

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 09:52AM

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has his temperature checked before entering Klong Dan police station where he asked about progress in the investigation into alleged extortion committed by some of the station’s officers. Photo: Atchariya Ruengrattana­pong via Bangkok Post

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has his temperature checked before entering Klong Dan police station where he asked about progress in the investigation into alleged extortion committed by some of the station’s officers. Photo: Atchariya Ruengrattana­pong via Bangkok Post

Pol Gen Chakthip’s surprise visit caught many officers off guard at the station in Samut Prakan, reports the Bangkok Post.

The police on duty were clueless as to why their highest supervisor had made a personal appearance, although intuition told them the national police chief was not stopping by on a courtesy call.

On May 8, several days prior to the snap visit, 16 people led by high-profile activist Atchariya Ruengrattanapong, head of the Help Crime Victims Club, had also visited the police station.

The police chief was following up on a complaint lodged by the group, who accused six policemen attached to Klong Dan and Bang Phli police stations of assaulting, torturing and extracting money from victims in exchange for not filing drug charges against them.

The 16 victims included a couple whose young child was also allegedly forced to suffer through the ordeal.

On his return to the Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pol Gen Chakthip sent for Pol Maj Gen Chumpol Phumphuang, head of Samut Prakan police.

They had an urgent meeting, where the national police chief was formally briefed on the progress of the investigation into the extortion case, according to a police source.

To ensure the probe is free of meddling, the three most senior officers at Klong Dan station – the superintendent, deputy superintendent and chief inspector – have been transferred to inactive posts at the provincial police headquarters pending its results.

Barely 24 hours after the transfer orders were issued, action against six policemen – Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chatthawat Chaisiripakorn, Pol Cpl Anuwat Panthawong, Pol Cpl Hiran Thalaengsri, Pol Cpl Chaipat Kamolsilp, Pol Cpl Kittithara Charoenworawanich and Pol L/Cpl Likkasit Surapa – began.

The policemen, who worked either in the crime suppression unit or as investigators, were suspended from duty pending investigations, and potential criminal and/or disciplinary charges.

All, except Pol Cpl Chaipat and Pol Cpl Kittithara, who were with Bang Phli district police, were attached to the Klong Dan station.

Mr Atchariya said four civilians may also be complicit in the crimes. The activist described three extortion cases allegedly involving nine of the 16 victims.

In the first case, a man named Teh (real name withheld), was a police informant who had dealt drugs. With a history of drug abuse, Mr Teh was taken in by the six policemen, who assaulted him and then forced him to find people who could be set up for extortion.

After the brutal assault, which left Mr Teh with permanent damage to his right eye, he was released by the police gang. Fearing for his life, Mr Teh lured a couple he was acquainted with from the Nong Chok area of Bangkok to meet him on April 5.

Mr Teh pretended he was interested in buying drugs from the couple. He then took them to a nearby mosque in Klong Dan district to finalise the drug deal. There, three of the six policemen swooped on and arrested the couple.

The policemen later took the couple to Klong Dan police station, where they were allegedly assaulted. Mr Atchariya said the couple were then told to pay up to avoid criminal charges.

The next morning the wife handed over B200,000 and the policemen let them go.

In the second case, which supposedly occurred in the middle of last year, another couple with a three-year-old child were alleged to have been similarly extorted by police.

Nanthawat Ob-orm, 36, said he was driving his family home to Bangkok from Rayong when he received a call from a friend who asked to meet him at a petrol station in Bang Phli district.

When he arrived at the petrol station, policemen came out of nowhere and searched his vehicle for drugs but found none.

They “escorted” the family to a local football pitch, where they allegedly assaulted them and threatened more physical violence if they did not pay them B100,000.

Mr Atchariya said Mr Nanthawat told the policemen he did not have the money.

The policemen then took the family to a bungalow on Sukhumvit Road, where the couple were detained in one room and their child confined in another.

The family spent two nights there and were allegedly subject to torture.

Mr Nanthawat said he later managed to scrape together B52,500 and gave it to the policemen, who then released the family.

In the third case, a baby sea bass trader was allegedly arrested in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao on April 25 by the police gang, who accused him of having up to 800 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) in his possession.

The man was detained while at a private residence having a drink with his friends, who included former police officers.

The man was taken to Klong Dan police station for questioning and was made to sign documents admitting to the drug charges.

The policemen allegedly told him to bring B200,000 in return for his freedom. The man paid the money and was freed.

Pol Maj Gen Chumpol said the investigation into the six policemen has gathered pace and is expected to be wrapped up this week after the victims positively identify their assailants.

“There’s reason to believe the policemen have committed these crimes. But at this point in time, no other police officers have been implicated in the case,” he said.

Pol Maj Gen Chumpol said commanders must monitor their subordinates’ conduct and act swiftly against rogue officers who abuse their power for illegal gain.

Mr Atchariya said the six policemen face several criminal charges, including extortion, forcible detention and assault.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12
Patong police in quarantine as officer confirmed infected with COVID-19
Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals
Only two new COVID cases recorded nationally, no deaths
Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp
Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224
Gang rape charges mount
Businesses gear up for June boost
NSC set to mull lifting emergency in two weeks
Officials ponder ‘rolling lockdowns’ for new COVID-19 case areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Five teachers arrested in gang rape investigation! Thailand coronavirus cases over 3,000! || May 11
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Mai Khao
Phuket health teams inspect businesses allowed to open
Europe emerges from confinement but Asia infections spike
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total remains 224

 

Phuket community
Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

And the funny thing is that most of you believe in this hoax.... good luck with the vaccine guys. I ...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

....thats why so what ? It is nothing than a hunt for budgets from the Pharma industry lobbying the ...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Really Jor12... others are ? Again... they could not control the measles with 140k death, and they c...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

It seems they discuss opening everything but the beach? Is anyone discussing when to open the beach?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

So no news on the Airport re- opening? My wife and I have open tickets but no open airport and subs...(Read More)

Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

***Counting ads till dawn*** Another suspenseful episode about the action packed life of a Phuket re...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

K...you should educate yourself on the legal ramifications of bail and why and when it is applied. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224

Phuket reports now almost 1 week zero new Covid19 cases. Time to open the beaches from Noon till Su...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

So what?... its because Covid is not yet controlled, others are. Thats what....(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Jor12, there are no vaccines or medicines for Dengue and Chikungunya....(Read More)

 

BB and B
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Seara Sports
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 