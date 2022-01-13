BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabphon presided over a ceremony yesterday (Jan 12) to donate rice and dry food to police officers serving under the Provincial Police Region 8 “as a gift and encouragement to the brothers and sisters of police officers under the jurisdiction”.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 January 2022, 02:00PM

The ceremony was held at 10am in front of the Region 8 Police headquarters at Tha Chatchai.

In total, 1,000 bags of rice, 1,000 packs of instant noodles and 1,000 packs of Chinese sausage were handed over to officers serving at 20 police stations in Region 8 Police’s area of jurisdiction: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The donations were “supported by three private sector [organisations]”, noted a report of the handover.

Joining Lt Gen Amphol were four Region 8 Police Deputy Commanders: Maj Gen Saksira Puak-Am, Maj Gen Wimon Pitakburapha, Maj Gen Sonthichai Awattanakulthep an dMaj Gen Thaworn Saengrit.

Also present for the handover was Narumon Buarabphon, Chairperson of the Provincial Police Region 8 Housewives Association.

“The flood disaster situation in various areas of Provincial Police Region 8 and the impact of the 2019 coronavirus epidemic situation has caused police officers under the Provincial Police Region 8 to suffer,” Lt Gen Amphol said.

“Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police is concerned about the well-being of his subordinates. There is a policy for the agency to take care of welfare and alleviate suffering from such impacts,” he added.

“Therefore, we have provided rice, dry food and equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to be given as gifts and encouragement to the brothers and sisters of police officers under the affiliation, amounting to 20 police stations under our jurisdiction,” Lt Gen Amphol said.

Nasa12 | 13 January 2022 - 15:15:09 

How can this police in Phuket suffering ? Salary yes they have and  maybe not so many farang to scamming on the road. Maybe time to sell the houses they have in L&H in Chalong, this poor chalong traffic police. This traffics police in Phuket are a shame for Phuket and LOS.

 

