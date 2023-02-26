British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police destroy thousands of seized guns

Police destroy thousands of seized guns

RAYONG: Several thousands* of seized guns have been destroyed at a Millcon Steel Company’s facility in Rayong earlier this week concluding the most recent round of Royal Thai Police’s efforts to enforce gun control in the country and suppress illegal firearm possession.

deathmurderhomicidepolicecrime
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 11:09AM

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Gun destruction day in Rayong. Photo: Royal Thai Police

« »

The gun destruction ceremony was presided over by the national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas and his deputy Gen Surachate Hakparn. Both officers are known to personally supervise the most resonant cases.

Speaking at the event, Gen Damrongsak said that the policy to enforce firearm control and prevent illegal gun possession had been proclaimed by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. The Royal Thai Police report of the event did not mention any specific previous cases which might have highlighted the problem and motivated officials to take more actions.

Gen Damrongsak assured that the Royal Thai Police are tackling all aspects of illegal gun possession and trading, including online sales of firearms via social media. 

Pictures from the event in Rayong show various guns to be destroyed. The arsenal included pistols, revolvers, hunting rifles, shotguns, homemade guns and military-grade assault rifles. Fully automatic Russian Kalashnikovs (AK) and American M16s/M4s were among the latter.

In 2022 and 2023, several resonant cases resulting from improper gun control made headlines in Thailand and shook the nation and Phuket in particular. 

HeadStart International School Phuket

On Aug 6, a Phuket policeman left his 9mm pistol in an unlocked drawer during a family party. This led to the death of a 7-year-old girl shot by her 9-year-old cousin who found the gun and thought it was a toy. Police did not reveal if the incident led to any consequences for the police officer. 

On Oct 6, a ex-police officer from Nong Bua Lamphu killed over 30 children at a local kindergarten. The man was known to have problems with methamphetamine and behaviour issues. At the time of the shooting he was under trial for drug possession and already sacked from the ranks. Despite this, his gun had not been seized from him and police never explained why. 

On Feb 10, an ex-conscript of the Royal Thai Army wounded two passengers on an interprovincial bus in Phuket and then took his own life. Police confirmed that the shooter had mental issues and had been undergoing treatment. Police did not explain how a diagnosed psychiatric patient could have a gun in his possession.

On Feb 20, Lt Gen Panya Pinsuk, 59, commander of the Royal Thai Police Office, was shot dead by his wife during a family argument in Bangkok. Police did not reveal why the woman had access to her husband’s firearms.

The police report contains the following figures: 13,559 items; plus 7,176 items; 20,735 items in total. It is not clear if the numbers apply to seized guns or to guns and ammunition. At the same time, even a regional week-long campaign in December led to confiscation of 88 firearms. National level figures cannot be smaller than thousands.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water outages to hit central, southern Phuket
Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri Rd near Heroines Monument
B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket
Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water
Phuket authorities tout greater than ever Heroines Festival
Phuket tells airlines not to be too greedy
Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground
Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals
Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong
River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities
More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule
Improvised firearm, meth seized in Phuket drug bust
Tourism fair underway in Phuket
Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign
Greenwashing is more than dirty laundry

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals

It would be nice if at least after standing for ages in the queue, the officials would acknowledge a...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

Was a good location for a anti-war rally, at the busiest tourist location of Phuket. Doing in front ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

A most apt headline for a hold on that particular exceptional thing that their reputation precedes t...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

How to stop tourists without license renting motorbikes if they get facilitated by the Thai rental s...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

1: Gain more legitimacy from international community. 2: We can not longer resist international pre...(Read More)

River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

We don't see a single life jacket on photos, fantasy machine TAT! And water levels are mostly mu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

Follow the money- who owns Genius Kids? Nepotism rules. We all know the high profile Cherng talay &#...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

Perhaps if tourists were stopped from renting motorbikes without valid licences the amount of accide...(Read More)

More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule

Can already see the results of the Chinese invasion coming back. Yesterday on a narrow street I had ...(Read More)

Officials confident no water shortage this year

Already in 2011 we red in BP about Phuket water vulnerability, that rainy seasons are not a quarante...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center

 