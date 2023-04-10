Police deny lack of action over ‘dog pee’ brawl

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial POlice have issued a statement to clarify police action taken in a brawl in Thalang that started over a dog urinating on car wheels.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 April 2023, 11:56AM

The statement issued by Phuket Provincial Police explaining the action taken over the ’dog pee’ brawl. Screenshot: Phuket Provincial Police

The incident is currently making the rounds on Thai news channels, showing a video recorded of the fight, with belligerents involved in the brawl accusing police of not taking action in the case.

The incident happened some four months ago, Provincial Police noted in a statement issued late last Thursday night (Apr 6).

Officers became aware of the incident when the two key people involved in the fight presented themselves at Thalang Police Station after the fight to file a formal complaint against each other, accusing each other of physical assault causing injury, the statement noted.

The fight occurred in Soi Thung Chin 2, Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, on Dec 8 last year, at about 8pm.

Police questioned the two who filed complaints as well as witnesses at the scene and people appearing in the video clip.

The fight started over a dog belonging to one of the two men in the fight, who apparently trained it to pee on the wheels of the other man’s car, police noted.

After concluding their investigation, police filed charges against eight people in total for their involvement in the brawl.

The five charged with "together harming others until causing harm to the body or mind of others and quarrels in public," were named as: Mr Kamthorn Liponkhet, 45, and Ms Suchaya Liponkhet, 32, both residents at the same address in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn; Mr Anusorn Thongyukong, 32, a resident at a different address in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn; Mr Nattawat Putthimethmuksiri, 35, a resident of Moo 2, Ratsada; and Mr Chatchawan Liponkhet (age and address not reported).

Three people charged with "together harming others without causing bodily harm and quarrels in public," were all men, named as: Chaiwat Seema, 28, and Jirawat Seema, 58, both residents at yet another address in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn; and Piyawat Seema, 31, a resident of Phuket Town.

The relationships between the people charged were not reported.

The person who recorded the video as not involved in the fight, police noted.

The details of the charges were handed to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office on Jan 11 this year. “The case is in the process of consideration by the prosecutor,” the police statement read.

“The Superintendent of Thalang Police Station confirms that every case has proceeded in accordance with the legal authority [of police] and the notification of allegations against the offenders has considered the evidence completely,” the statement continued.

“There was no neglect or assistance or intimidation to any party to be punished in any way,” the statement concluded.