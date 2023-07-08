333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police crackdown on motorbike street racers

Police crackdown on motorbike street racers

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that a targeted crackdown on motorcycle street racing across the island has seen a significant number of modified bikes and exhausts seized.

Safetypolice
By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 July 2023 10:30 AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The campaign covered a three-day period between July 5-7, Phuket Provincial Police Command Maj Gen Saksira Phuakam, deputy commander of the Provincial Police Region 8 confirmed in a statement yesterday (July 7).

During that time police officers detained a total of 19 modified motorbikes and identified 69 modified exhaust pipes, which were detained.

In his statement yesterday Maj Gen Saksira explained that off-road racing being conducted by motorbikes has become an increasing concern in many areas, something that is not only a major nuisance but which presents serious safety threats.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

This is why Police Region 8 has stepped up its efforts to control the situation and adopt a strict stance, resulting in the significant number of bikes and exhausts being seized and detained the three-day period, he added.

The cooperation of various car and motorbike accessory shops that offer modified parts helped in identifying many of the offenders, Maj Gen Saksira said. He did not confirm whether arrests had been made relating to the offences.

However, the broader issue wasn’t merely limited to motorbikes as car racing is an equally dangerous issue, Maj Gen Saksira explained. He requested the cooperation and support of parents to ensure their children do not get involved in car or motorbike racing, which is very risky and can often lead to the loss of life of loved ones while also tarnishing the image of Phuket as a whole.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 08 July 2023 - 13:22:24 

Agree with Fascinated, more noisy exhausts with uncontrolled kids all over the place in Kamala, all day every day. Dead-beat cops are absent. And disagree with CaptB that there's nothing wrong with modifying the motor's exhaust system. The trivial increase in power shouldn't come at the expense of everyone else's ear drums. 110 cc motorbikes were not meant for street racing.

Capt B | 08 July 2023 - 11:55:59 

Sure, Street Racing on public roads should be stopped, however, absolutely nothing wrong with increasing a motorcycle engine's volumetric efficiency by modifying the motor's exhaust system along with re-tune to increase fuel economy. At the most, a modified exhaust system will only increase a mc's horsepower by 3 to 5% with slight torque increase with correct air fuel & compression...

Fascinated | 08 July 2023 - 10:50:05 

theres a group of approx 14-15 year olds continually doing wheelies down the main drag inKamala. It will come to a sticky end but unfortunately they will not be the ones blamed when it happens. 3 or 4 young foreigners on big bikes seem to think its a racetrack as well but the BiB are nowhere to be seen.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Funeral services for Arnaud Verstraete begin
Officials target Phuket children not in schools
US destroys its last chemical weapons, watchdog hails milestone
‘Lost screws’ to blame for airport leg mangling
Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Daniel returns to Phuket to fight for life, Road accidents while officials call for safety || July 7
Teenager injured in Rassada residential fire
Police ask for help locating taxi to retrieve tourist’s phone
Phuket’s ‘Buddha’s footprint’ makes 25 finalist attractions in ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign
Make tourists safer, operators told
Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions
Second PM vote on July 19 if first session fails: Wan
Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew
Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teens arrested in Kathu shooting case, Thailand’s 50 richest, Turtle rescued || July 6

 

Phuket community
Make tourists safer, operators told

Almost certainly same people then Prab, although i only clocked two in the front before I was sudden...(Read More)

US destroys its last chemical weapons, watchdog hails milestone

Biden is a serial liar, so if you believe this you'll believe anything. America is the ultimate ...(Read More)

Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew

True enough, it's normally foreigners isn't it? This must be the exception that proves the r...(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

He's dead now.You all satisfied, you fearless keyboard warriors? Contemptible....(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

@CaptB. Or else dont ride a m/c? It;'s simple enough. Even you can perhaps get it....(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

WTF was the governor doing there? Just another ghoul. Bangkok Post reports that he fell when they &#...(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

Jeez...talking about a completely botched rescue, but at least the notorious do-nothing governor sho...(Read More)

Police crackdown on motorbike street racers

Agree with Fascinated, more noisy exhausts with uncontrolled kids all over the place in Kamala, all ...(Read More)

New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers

@Timothy: Burning their fields, such as corn causing massive smoke pollution in methanol / ethanol p...(Read More)

‘Lost screws’ to blame for airport leg mangling

Airport dis-functioning maintenance department failing to use Medium Strength Loctite to prevent scr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
SOHO Pool Club
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
SALA

 