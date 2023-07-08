Police crackdown on motorbike street racers

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that a targeted crackdown on motorcycle street racing across the island has seen a significant number of modified bikes and exhausts seized.

Safetypolice

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 July 2023 10:30 AM

The campaign covered a three-day period between July 5-7, Phuket Provincial Police Command Maj Gen Saksira Phuakam, deputy commander of the Provincial Police Region 8 confirmed in a statement yesterday (July 7).

During that time police officers detained a total of 19 modified motorbikes and identified 69 modified exhaust pipes, which were detained.

In his statement yesterday Maj Gen Saksira explained that off-road racing being conducted by motorbikes has become an increasing concern in many areas, something that is not only a major nuisance but which presents serious safety threats.

This is why Police Region 8 has stepped up its efforts to control the situation and adopt a strict stance, resulting in the significant number of bikes and exhausts being seized and detained the three-day period, he added.

The cooperation of various car and motorbike accessory shops that offer modified parts helped in identifying many of the offenders, Maj Gen Saksira said. He did not confirm whether arrests had been made relating to the offences.

However, the broader issue wasn’t merely limited to motorbikes as car racing is an equally dangerous issue, Maj Gen Saksira explained. He requested the cooperation and support of parents to ensure their children do not get involved in car or motorbike racing, which is very risky and can often lead to the loss of life of loved ones while also tarnishing the image of Phuket as a whole.