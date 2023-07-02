Zonezi Properties
Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire

PHUKET: Patong Police have seized several illegal fireworks and made at least one arrest in a new sweep to crack down on people selling or using these items on the beach at night. The crackdown followed a Patong Beach fire that disrupted power distribution in the area. However, Patong Police did not provide any details regarding the connection between the fire and the ongoing raids.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 July 2023, 06:42PM

Officials inspect Patong Beach for illegal fireworks on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Officials inspect Patong Beach for illegal fireworks on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Officials inspect Patong Beach for illegal fireworks on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Officials inspect Patong Beach for illegal fireworks on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Alleged firewors vendor arrested at Patong Beach on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Alleged firewors vendor arrested at Patong Beach on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Officials inspect Patong Beach for illegal fireworks on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Officials inspect Patong Beach for illegal fireworks on July 1. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Patong Beach fire on July 18. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The campaign to crack down on fireworks vendors at Patong Beach was confirmed on Saturday (July 1) when Patong Police announced the results of a beach inspection conducted at around 1.30am.

The raid party was led by Lt. Col Wirat Charee, Deputy Superintendent of Patong Police Station, while the raiding party included members of the "on-foot patrol" from Bangla Rd.

During the inspection, several fireworks were found near sunbeds that were stacked for the night on the beach. As no one claimed ownership, officers just seized the fireworks they had found.

The raid was conducted "to ensure the safety of tourists in the Patong Beach area and to build confidence in the police’s security and crime-prevention performance," the official Facebook page of Patong Police Station explained.

The raid was repeated the following night. At around 10pm on July 1, officers returned to the beach and this time arrested a man for selling fireworks illegally on the beach. The man was taken to Patong Police Station for legal processing, and four fireworks were seized.

According to the report, the man was arrested "opposite Banana Walk," precisely the location of the June 18 fire that resulted in a partial electricity outage in Patong for an undisclosed period.

The fire originated among the sunbeds that were stacked for the night near a building belonging to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), which serves as part of the electricity distribution system.

Police did not specify if the July 1 crackdown on beach fireworks in Patong, which included at least one inspection of sunbed stacks, was somehow linked to the June 18 fire.

Robin Lee | 02 July 2023 - 20:03:00 

About time. Settling off fireworks every night to 2-3am early morning. Disturbing the peace and guests sleep. Hope the police keep checking periodically

 

