Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police confirm Phuket bypass road speed limit is 50km/h

Police confirm Phuket bypass road speed limit is 50km/h

PHUKET: Phuket Town Traffic Police have confirmed that the speed limit on the bypass road is just 50km/h.

transportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 January 2021, 03:08PM

Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Rungrit Rattanaphakdee. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Rungrit Rattanaphakdee. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The confirmation follows a slew of local residents posting online copies of speeding tickets issued showing the speed limit as 50km/h.

The posts included complaints that police have for years assured that speeding tickets would be issued only for those caught exceeding 100km/h along the busy road.

Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Rungrit Rattanaphakdee explained to The Phuket News that under usual circumstances motorists are permitted to drive up to 80km/h along municipality roads in accordance with the Road Traffic Act B.E. 2522.

However, for Phuket’s bypass road, the speed limit is just 50km/h, as signposted along the road, he said.

“Although drivers of private cars and motorbikes can drive not over 80km/hour on municipality roads in accordance with the Road Traffic Act B.E. 2522, all drivers must follow the 50km/h signs installed along the bypass road,” Lt Col Rungrit said.

Lt Col Rungrit’s understanding that the speed limit signs posted along the bypass road are mandatory contradicts the explanations given in 2015 by former Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Liedwonghat and Lt Col Teerawat Liamsakun, who was Phuket City Police Chief at the time.

Mr Samak confirmed in 2015 that the speed limit signs in Phuket with a white background and a red circle are in fact advisory only, and not mandatory.

Lt Col Teerawat also confirmed that speed limit signs were advisory only, but added, “If drivers don’t want to comply, they may have an accident.

“Actually, speed is limited by law on this road [the bypass road] to 80km/h in tessabaan (municipal) areas and 90km/h in other parts. Our speed cameras are set to detect vehicles going faster than 100. Anyone caught going faster than that risks receiving a speeding ticket in the mail,” Col Teerawat warned back then.

However, Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Rungrit has now made it clear that the actual legal speed limit is just 50km/h, as the signs indicate.

Lt Col Rungrit maintained that motorists would not be issued speeding tickets by the speed cameras installed on the bypass road unless the vehicle was travelling faster than 100km/h – twice the legal speed limit.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Yet, Lt Col Rungrit offered no explanation as to why motorists were now being issued speeding tickets for driving slower than 100km/h along the road.

Many of the posts online included photos of the tickets issued clearly showing that the speed camera had determined that the vehicles were travelling at less than 100km/h. 

However, all of the photos of the speeding tickets posted online showed that all of the tickets were issued for vehicles travelling faster than 90km/h.

“There are signs showing where the speed limit area begins and where the speed restriction area ends which were installed after an order of the Phuket accident reduction committee even before I came to take this position,” Lt Col Rungrit told The Phuket News.

“However, so far we have had tickets issued only to the drivers who drove faster than 100km/h,” he maintained.

Lt Col Rungrit explained at length that the bypass road was built to reduce traffic congestion in the Phuket Town area during peak hours.

However, the long straight sections of the bypass road has resulted in many high-speed accidents, he added.

“The signs are there to remind drivers to drive carefully under the speed limit, as normally drivers drive very fast on the road, leading to accidents,” he said.

“People can see police are using speed cameras beside the side because our [other] cameras that had been used for a long time became broken.” Lt Col Runrit also explained.

“We are trying to use technology to charge drivers’ behaviour, so we use speed cameras and have tickets sent to their homes. As you can see, we never set up any checkpoint along the bypass road, except during the long holidays,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

What impact did the US ‘Capitol Hill’ incident have on world democracy?
Nigerian man arrested in Patong for drugs
‘Democracy has prevailed’: Biden becomes 46th president
Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents
Government sets up legal cannabis business registration guide
Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools allowed to reopen, but will they? || January 20
Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again
‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police
1.34m co-payment rights claimed in minutes
Trump pardons 73 people, including Steve Bannon, on last day
Police investigate scamsters for taking vehicles on promise of making car payments
Phuket schools may reopen tomorrow, confirms Vice Governor
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record
Class Act Media wins APAC Insider Business Award

 

Phuket community
Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents

Presumably you're talking about "permanent residency" status? Something which very few...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

PN still waiting for clarification restrictions. Well, as visitors may do nothing on Phuket (not vis...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

@ericphuket, Your experience underlines that all we read about laws/rules, including punishments, a...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

A group of women experienced the same, not pressed charges. Why not? RTP Captain 'has other thin...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment

Interesting you blocked my comment about this yesterday, only for it to be confirmed today. Maybe th...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

Its a shame that one of Phuket's successes has come to this but it was inevitable. Very frustrat...(Read More)

Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

This is certainly understandable...and very unfortunate. I have noticed a few occasions where I saw...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

Something tells me that if this couple wouldn't have taken action and followed up, they probably...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

What a circus i arrived yesterday on a flight from bkk. On arrival the best example who you shouldn&...(Read More)

87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record

The law was suspended for almost 2 years on request of His majesty the King.. Why this law has been ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 