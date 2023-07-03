Zonezi Properties
Police clarify tourist street brawl only a ’friendly fight’

Police clarify tourist street brawl only a ’friendly fight’

PHUKET: Police have issued a statement countering reports online of drunk foreigners running amok in Phuket Town last Thursday night (June 29), allegedly “fighting” with motorists and passers-by and even brawling among themselves in the street.

tourismpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 July 2023, 09:57AM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Phuket City Police received a report of the foreigners running amok, near the Post Office in Phuket Town, at 10:50pm, Phuket Provincial Police said in its statement.

Patrol Police and Phuket Tourist Police were dispatched to the scene, at the intersection of Montri Rd and Phang Nga Rd, to investigate.

The officers found the foreigners in question walking around the area, and questioned them.

The tourists explained that they were taking one of the friends back to their accommodation, but the friend kept refusing. All the while they were walking their friend was reluctant to return to their accommodation, but the friends insisted and they kept “negotiating” while they walked back.

When the group reached the Ruengjit shop, three other friends arrived and caught up with them.

The group “embraced” each other, which people not familiar with them might have mistaken as fighting, the foreigners explained.

There was no fight, in any way, the Provincial Police statement said.

Meanwhile, the group still had to deal with the one member who did not want to return to their accommodation. The officers offered their help, which was appreciated but unnecessary, the group said.

The tourists thanked the police officers  for providing assistance as they were escorted back to the accommodation, the statement concluded.

