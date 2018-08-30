PHUKET: A record 60 drivers have been fined for speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass, with one motorbike rider clocking a top speed of 167km/h.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 01:31PM

The cameras are set up to catch speeding motorists from front on only. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras are set up to catch speeding motorists from front on only. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

An officer checks the camera for motorists speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras scan the photos for license plates and the fines are automatically sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

Officers check the camera for motorists speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

However, the speeding motorcyclist was not fined because the cameras are set to catch vehicles from front on only – meaning that the licence plates on any motorbikes speeding are not caught on camera.

The 60 drivers caught speeding on the section of road past the Big C shopping centre, where motorists exit and enter the underpass, is a record for August, Capt Siripong Suriyan of the Wichit Traffic Police told The Phuket News today (Aug 30).

“Because this is a municipal area, by law the speed limit is 80km/h,” he said.

“We know most drivers love to drive faster than the speed limit, but if we catch them with our cameras they will have the consequences of naughty drivers,” he added.

The cameras connect to a system that can identify the licence plate of a vehicle and then search the Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO) database, with the fine sent automatically to the registered owner of the vehicle, Capt Siripong explained.

“We set up the cameras at different locations throughout Wichit every month,” Capt Siripong said, adding, “There are only two cameras, which we must share with other police stations.”

Capt Siripong pointed out, “All 60 fined (in August) were drivers of cars or pickup trucks, not motorbikes.”

He explained that no motorbikes were caught speeding because his officers set up the cameras to catch motorists from front on only.

“We don’t set up the cameras to catch motorists travelling north towards Samkong because they don’t tend to speed much,” he said, though his officers do set up the cameras to catch motorists front on as they exit the underpass.

“And we don’t set up the cameras to catch motorists from behind as they head southbound into the underpass because it is too difficult to turn the camera around and set up the system,” he added.

“Honestly, if motorists just follow the traffic rules, they would not get into trouble or be fined at all. Following the traffic rules protects their lives and the lives of others,” Capt Siripong said.