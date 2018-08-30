THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police clampdown on underpass speeding nets 60, top flight hits 167km/h

PHUKET: A record 60 drivers have been fined for speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass, with one motorbike rider clocking a top speed of 167km/h.

transportpolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 01:31PM

Officers check the camera for motorists speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

Officers check the camera for motorists speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

One motorbike rider clocked a top speed of 167km/h. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

One motorbike rider clocked a top speed of 167km/h. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras scan the photos for license plates and the fines are automatically sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras scan the photos for license plates and the fines are automatically sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

An officer checks the camera for motorists speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

An officer checks the camera for motorists speeding on the bypass road near the Darasamut Underpass. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras are set up to catch speeding motorists from front on only. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras are set up to catch speeding motorists from front on only. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras are set up to catch speeding motorists from front on only. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

The cameras are set up to catch speeding motorists from front on only. Photo: Wichit Traffic Police

However, the speeding motorcyclist was not fined because the cameras are set to catch vehicles from front on only – meaning that the licence plates on any motorbikes speeding are not caught on camera.

The 60 drivers caught speeding on the section of road past the Big C shopping centre, where motorists exit and enter the underpass, is a record for August, Capt Siripong Suriyan of the Wichit Traffic Police told The Phuket News today (Aug 30).

“Because this is a municipal area, by law the speed limit is 80km/h,” he said.

“We know most drivers love to drive faster than the speed limit, but if we catch them with our cameras they will have the consequences of naughty drivers,” he added.

The cameras connect to a system that can identify the licence plate of a vehicle and then search the Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO) database, with the fine sent automatically to the registered owner of the vehicle, Capt Siripong explained.

“We set up the cameras at different locations throughout Wichit every month,” Capt Siripong said, adding, “There are only two cameras, which we must share with other police stations.”

Capt Siripong pointed out, “All 60 fined (in August) were drivers of cars or pickup trucks, not motorbikes.”

He explained that no motorbikes were caught speeding because his officers set up the cameras to catch motorists from front on only.

“We don’t set up the cameras to catch motorists travelling north towards Samkong because they don’t tend to speed much,” he said, though his officers do set up the cameras to catch motorists front on as they exit the underpass.

“And we don’t set up the cameras to catch motorists from behind as they head southbound into the underpass because it is too difficult to turn the camera around and set up the system,” he added.

“Honestly, if motorists just follow the traffic rules, they would not get into trouble or be fined at all. Following the traffic rules protects their lives and the lives of others,” Capt Siripong said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Rorri_2 | 02 September 2018 - 11:28:34 

mal, probably the same thing that happened to the speed cameras, I think they were on the bypass road, that were adjusted to 120kph, in an 80 zone, because they were catching too many motorists.... I guess left to fail, and forgotten.


Bloody hell, 6 attempts to do the Captcha... come on PN, what goes on.

Kurt | 01 September 2018 - 19:20:24 

Are the 6 multi million costing automatic fine making bill road cams still switched off because the police is to lazy to handle the fine mailings?
Oh wait, about 60% of the thai living/working on Phuket are not registered ( no address available)on Phuket like all obedient foreigners are ( 3 month reports at Immigration). Not a national security threat?

malczx7r | 01 September 2018 - 13:22:54 

Whatever happened to the automatic cameras that were turned off due to not being able to afford to print tickets?  If Phuket has so many tourists, where is all the money going, 2 cameras?  Maybe if the police collected fines they'd have money available to buy more, or are they collecting but not putting it in the coffers? Not stopping illegal bikes through underpass, too lazy to do their job!

Rorri_2 | 01 September 2018 - 11:42:17 

Why not have cops, a little further down the road, to pick up speeding vehicles... including bikes...nah. too hard..

Timothy | 01 September 2018 - 09:45:30 

MJJA, on the bright side. At least they will be able to see the licence plates of all the ghost riding motorbikes : )

MartinK | 01 September 2018 - 02:13:50 

Everything about this story is phenomenal, a complete hoot. Only two cameras, only front ends, to difficult to turn cameras on a tripod around, motos going 167k, nothing about illegal for motos ... just all too much. No need for a comedian we have the BIB

MJJA | 30 August 2018 - 19:04:42 

"...the cameras are set to catch vehicles from front on only – meaning that the licence plates on any motorbikes speeding are not caught on camera"  Brilliant!  Now motorbikes don't have to worry about speeding through the underpass, bedsides illegally riding through the underpass.
 Amazing Thailand!

Kurt | 30 August 2018 - 18:09:28 

Are these police officers not aware of the fact than motorbikes are not allowed to drive through underpasses, whatever their speed is? 
Phuket police officers, hope in daily law wise situations. Who is telling these robots that you not need speed cameras to stop traffic violating motorbikes in underpasses? Poor Phuket.

Galong | 30 August 2018 - 16:27:32 

Oh for Christ's sake! Motorbikes aren't allowed in the underpass. If you can't give them tickets for obvious speeding, give them tickets for illegally driving through an underpass. Do let us know your reasoning for not doing this though. I'm sure you're explanation will be very logical.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket lottery ticket thief charged for additional crimes
Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Woman, 59, riding bicycle at night killed by car
Thai man, 29, dies in high speed crash, not known if street racing to blame
Girl, boyfriend wanted for rape of her autistic sister caught
Phuket big bike rider, 24, rear-ends ice delivery truck, dies at scene
Harsh lessons for unlicensed drivers a must
Motorists slam police road safety crackdown
Phuket bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ admits to double-murder
Alleged Phuket killer handed over by Cambodian authorities
Three-year-old dies after being left in school van
Mothers will ‘never forgive’ Phuket bar owner for murders
PM: VIPs must hurry through road closures

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket

 