Police chief transferred as murders manhunt continues

Police chief transferred as murders manhunt continues

SURAT THANI: The Khirirat Nikhom police chief has been transferred pending an investigation into the lethal attack by three gunmen, led by an officer under his command, on a family’s home in his district on Saturday (Apr 8), deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Monday.

corruptiondeathmurderpoliceviolence
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 April 2023, 07:36AM

Deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakpak, seated right, interrogates Manop Wang-ngan, seated and wearing a wide-brim hat, at Khirira Nikhom police station in Surat Thani after his arrest on Monday afternoon (Apr 10). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakpak, seated right, interrogates Manop Wang-ngan, seated and wearing a wide-brim hat, at Khirira Nikhom police station in Surat Thani after his arrest on Monday afternoon (Apr 10). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Pol Gen Surachate said four people were involved in the attack. They were Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn Wichian, his elder brother Thammarat, his son Atthapol, and Manop Wang-ngan. Three of them stormed into the house and were believed armed with two M16 rifles and one 9mm pistol. Atthapol was the driver of the car that took them to the house, reports the Bangkok Post.

Four people were killed - Thammarong Nilniyom, the house owner, his wife Nilthip Palakachen, Pornsak Phetchu, and one of the gunmen, Thammarat. Thammarat was believed to have been shot dead by one of the victims, who returned fire.

On Sunday, the Surat Thani Court approved warrants for the arrest of Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn, who is stationed in Khirirat Nikhom district, and Mr Manop on murder charges.

On Sunday night, Atthapol, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn’s son by a former wife, was found dead in a car parked inside a temple in Ban Takhun district where funeral rites for Thammarat were being held. His hands were tied and he was shot in the right temple.

On Monday morning, Panida Nilniyom, Thammarong’s only daughter and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn’s wife, was found dead at a resort in tambon Tha Khanon, Khirirat Nakhom district. She was shot in the mouth.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Manop, one of the two prime suspects, was arrested in Thap Put district, Phang-nga province.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn remained at large as of yesterday morning.

Pol Gen Surachate said Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn had fled with an M16 rifle and a 9mm pistol. He was armed and dangerous.

AXA Insurance PCL

He had ordered Khirirat Nikhom police station to report to him about the distribution of weapons since the two M16s reportedly used in Saturday’s attack might belong to the station.

Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomchit, the Provincial Police Region 8 commissioner, had issued an order transfering Pol Col Kriangkrai Ketkaew, the Khirirat Nikhom police chief, to assist at the Region 8 operations centre, pending an investigation into Saturday’s attack and the deaths of the six people.

Pol Gen Surachate said Thammarong had previously been shot and wounded by an assailant using a military-grade weapon on Dec 31, 2022, but police did not investigate the incident.

The investigation panel would find out whether it was related to Saturday’s attack, he said.

In Bangkok, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas on Monday night confirmed the arrest of Mr Manop in Phang-nga province.

From evidence in hand, forensic examination of those killed and the timeline, it was initially believed Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn killed his wife Panida at the resort before going with the three other suspects to the house in Khirirat Nikhom district where four people were killed, he said.

A feud between Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthaporn and his father-in-law Thammarong might be the motive for the attack, he said.

Pooliekev | 12 April 2023 - 12:28:24 

No, to protect Thais. I dont recall any promises from the RTP regarding foreigners. You want to live here, you run the risks.

JohnC | 12 April 2023 - 08:42:24 

God help us. These are the people Thailand puts in uniform to supposedly protect us from those who are exactly like them! TIT!!!

 

Phuket community
Officials report zero deaths in Phuket for Day 1 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

The difference between yesterdays casulties figures between ThaiRSC and National DDPM proves that w...(Read More)

Police chief transferred as murders manhunt continues

No, to protect Thais. I dont recall any promises from the RTP regarding foreigners. You want to live...(Read More)

Phuket expects big holiday boost

Russians, Chinese and Indians will make Songkran a success, while the Europeans and Amerikans penny-...(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

Yes, I agree. Complete TIT....(Read More)

Songkran law enforcement goes on show

The big secret to 'seeing' these cars in action, is abandoning your keyboard for half an hou...(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

Not so fast Mr.Kurt ! Read the article again and ask yourself why there was a tape measure prevent...(Read More)

Songkran law enforcement goes on show

They just don't get it. Treating a road safety campaign like a photo opportunity to show off pol...(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

ghostriding is when you jump from a moving (in gear)car. but this story is just too typical , lo...(Read More)

More fanfare as Phuket ‘Seven Days’ campaign announced

How can anybody take the authorities seriously when they seem to treat the whole idea as some excuse...(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

A tape measure stopped him being able to apply the brakes?!? WTF is a tape measure doiing in the foo...(Read More)

 

