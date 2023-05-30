British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth

Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth

BANGKOK: National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas has ordered highway police to investigate claims that drivers of overloaded lorries are not being arrested because they display special bribe-paid stickers.

transportcorruptioncrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 May 2023, 08:45AM

A sticker which indicates a bribe has been paid at a checkpoint is seen on the windscreen of an overloaded truck. Photo: Twitter: @Wirojlak via Bangkok Post

A sticker which indicates a bribe has been paid at a checkpoint is seen on the windscreen of an overloaded truck. Photo: Twitter: @Wirojlak via Bangkok Post

Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong said yesterday (May 29) that Pol Gen Damrongsak wanted the Highway Police Division to get to the bottom of the allegations quickly, reports the Bangkok Post.

Officers found involved in such bribery would face decisive action, including expulsion from the force.

The Highway Police Division earlier reported it regularly cooperates with the Land Transport Federation of Thailand and stops overloaded lorries, the spokesman said.

The national police chief would welcome any information from the public about the alleged racket so that the police could deal with it, Pol Lt Gen Archayon said.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward Party list MP-elect, recently posted on social media that he was compiling evidence about the alleged racket. He claimed overloaded trucks with special stickers were not being detained or the drivers arrested at weighbridges.

The stickers variously depicted rabbits, a smiling sun or Kung Fu Panda, and were available at a cost of thousands of baht per month, he said.

Pro Property Partners

Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj Limsangkat, commander of the Highway Police Division, said that an inquiry panel was set up to look into the claim, and tough action will be taken against any lorry operator involved in bribery. Officers implicated will also face legal and disciplinary action. He also admitted that police taking bribes had existed for a long time, and amending related laws is necessary to address the problem.

Under current laws, legal action will be only taken against drivers of overloaded trucks, not owners or operators of the business, which leads to repeated offences, Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj said.

“We may have to amend the laws so that when a lorry is found carrying a load exceeding the legal limit, it will be confiscated,” he said.

“If the law is amended, tens of thousands of lorries are expected to be seized, and this measure should deter operators,” Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj said.

Wichai Sawangkachorn, president of the Northeastern Transport Association, said such stickers had been used for the racket for a long time. He also claimed those involved also include politicians and senior officials.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 30 May 2023 - 20:03:48 

That Gen Ekkaraj is dumb, crazy or pretending. To admit that police taking bribes HAD existed a long time. HAD? HAD? And what ever thai rubber law you amend, with the support of politicians and Officials ( 1 did promise in 2015 to clean up RTP, but didn't) nothing will change, so swallow the word "HAD".

Capricornball | 30 May 2023 - 18:15:18 

This is another shining example of Thailand having one of the most corrupt police forces in the world. The RTP cannot be reformed, it needs to be gutted and recreated. It is the only way the Thai public can begin to have any trust or faith in the agency. Left to it's own devices, the RTP has become too rotten to change. More power to the MFP in trying to tackle this shameful RTP mess.

Capricornball | 30 May 2023 - 18:04:22 

Once again, the police are left in charge of an investigation of themselves. I would guess that no Police chief is seeking the truth about corruption in their ranks, as they are all corrupt and dishonest. They have to be to survive as a cop here. This racket relates to the reality of Thailand's deadly highways, with the RTP actually encouraging unsafe trucks for their own benefit.

Kurt | 30 May 2023 - 10:10:53 

A National RTP corruption sticker network, involved are politicians and SENIOR officials. Such network doesn't appear from 1 day to another. Hard Goverment (RTP, Politicans, senior officials) corruption work to establish such.  And the National Police Chief didn't know about this? At what non Thai island is that man living? He should be sacked. For lying, or for incompetence.

JohnC | 30 May 2023 - 09:19:00 

This is hilarious. You've got to admire the ingenious ways they find to keep the graft and corruption going no matter the obstacles. 555

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay
Council gives nod to cull top brass
Nightclubs in Kathu raided for late trading
Myanmar man drowns in Layan
Former VP Pence to announce White House bid
Aussie fined for road rage incident
Pita case could force new poll
Marine officials not worried yet as speedboat driver ‘disappears’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alleged hitman’s trial, Phuket MP-elect moves to end teachers hitting students || May 31
Airport taxi driver faces reckless driving charge after slamming into tree
Dupre not to stand trial in Phuket, police chief confirms
Aussie arrested over road-rage incident
Somchart moves to end teachers hitting students
HM King, Queen to join official ceremonies during Phuket visit
Media censorship concerns for Pita after BBC profile blocked

 

Phuket community
Council gives nod to cull top brass

Why wait 4 years? The US has US. 482k active personnel with 650 generals/admirals. And, they actual...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

just look at the picture, past and future one in front of the other.. a total brain washed old dude ...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

Seems like a lot of effort for very few results. 1050 caught. No, 391 bad location. No, 331 had r...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

wow 109 dead? ' really??"? and they still count?? ....WTF...TIT really...LOL ...(Read More)

Aussie fined for road rage incident

No mention of a yellow card ? Perhaps there were mitigating circumstances :-) ...(Read More)

Marine officials not worried yet as speedboat driver ‘disappears’

His disappearance avoids an embarrassing court case in full media glare - this will now quietly go a...(Read More)

Dupre not to stand trial in Phuket, police chief confirms

Ah JohnC, you reckon do you? You have some inside information, do you? Or are you just making stuff ...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

@Fascinated exactly and will another coup be in the cards??...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

The Dinosaurs are desperate and quaking in their boots that their Ivory tower will come crashing dow...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

Dark forces present 'Government' are working silent but sure to get rid of election outcome....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 