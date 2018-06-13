FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police chief seeks allies to collar ex-monk

BANGKOK: National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda flew to France at the weekend to coordinate with Interpol at its headquarters to pressure Germany into extraditing fugitive former monk Phra Phrom Methee to Thailand, a highly placed police source said yesterday (June 12).

crimecorruptionreligionBangkok Post

Wednesday 13 June 2018, 08:45AM

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda flew to Paris to visit Interpol headquarters, and now is in Frankfurt to try to apprehend Wat Sa Ket’s fugitive ex-assistant abbot Phra Phrom Methee (inset). Photos: Bangkok Post / Files

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda flew to Paris to visit Interpol headquarters, and now is in Frankfurt to try to apprehend Wat Sa Ket’s fugitive ex-assistant abbot Phra Phrom Methee (inset). Photos: Bangkok Post / Files

The source said Gen Chakthip boarded a Thai Airways flight to Paris on Sunday (June 10) to seek help from the international police organisation.

He was then scheduled to travel to Frankfurt to talk with authorities there about bringing the former assistant abbot of Wat Samphanthawong home to stand trial, the source added.

This would be Gen Chakthi’s second trip to Germany. He also flew there earlier this month shortly after he was informed that the former monk had left Thailand via Laos bound for Frankfurt.

The former assistant abbot, whose lay name is Chamnong Iamintra, is staying in Germany after he submitted an asylum application to immigration officials immediately upon disembarking at Frankfurt airport.

Gen Chakthip is scheduled to fly back to Bangkok on Saturday (June 16).

Chamnong is one of seven former senior monks from three prominent temples – Wat Sa Ket, Wat Samphanthawong and Wat Sam Phraya – who were charged with temple fund embezzlement and money laundering.

Five were arrested on May 24. One turned himself in to police while the man formerly known as Phra Phrom Methee remains at large.

They were all subject to the third round of an ongoing investigation into the temple fund scandal.

In a related development, the police Counter-Corruption Division (CCD) is probing the alleged embezzlement of funds intended for a school linked to Wat That, a royal monastery in Khon Kaen province. This is part of the fourth phase of the probe.

QSI International School Phuket

A CCD team visited Wat That yesterday morning and asked senior monks there for details about the suspected embezzlement of B18 million the temple received from the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) in 2013, an informed source said.

The money was intended for Wiwekkathamprasitwitthaya, a Pariyattitham dhamma school inside the temple, said the source.

A highly placed source said the money was transferred to a bank account belonging to Wat That before it was forwarded to one of the school’s accounts by the then-director of the NOB’s Buddhism studies division.

The former director split the transaction into three transfers of B3mn, B5mn and B10mn, the source said.

But some time after the B18mn entered the school-held bank account, the same ex-director requested the school return B17mn to him and ordered that only B1mn be left with the school, the source added.

The temple’s employees and residents are being treated as witnesses not suspects, the source said.

In another development, the Department of Special Investigation handed over Pisitchai Sawangwatanakorn from its taxation crime bureau to the Crime Suppression Division yesterday afternoon.

An investigation is being carried out into a Facebook post he made containing false information about the investigation into the temple funds scandal.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 13 June 2018 - 11:28:19 

Wow, General must like France and Germany, nice summertime now.Why he not bring back this  ex monk +  Red Bull Boy, perhaps Mrs Yingluck too? Three wanted persons in one trip
The only thing the general will bring back during next fruitless trip are the selfies he makes in Europe. In Europe everything goes according the european laws, General doesn't understand function Interpol either

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cops to charge five for abetting ex-monk caught in Germany
Former top monk ‘on the run’ in Laos
Ex-monk contrite behind bars
Police add three accomplices to monk hunt
Police to probe more temples
Senior monks defrocked after raids
Whistle-blowing Myanmar policeman sentenced to jail
Ex-Buddhist chief among nine charged with graft
NACC: Buddhism office chiefs embezzled temple funds
Graft scandal snares four senior monks
Homes raided, arrests made as anti-corruption police swoop in temple funds scandal
Culprits in monk escape face action
Jet-setting monk back in Bangkok to face charges
Ex-abbot reveals temple scam plot
Officials caught in temple graft sting

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
International Law office of Ake and Associates

 