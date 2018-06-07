FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
BANGKOK: National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda returned to Bangkok from Frankfurt yesterday (June 6) – without the fugitive former monk from Wat Samphanthawong he hoped to escort back to Thai soil from Germany.

immigrationpoliceBangkok Post

Thursday 7 June 2018, 08:51AM

National police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda returns to Bangkok from Frankfurt yesterday (June 6) after failing to bring former Phra Phrom Methee back to the country. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

The police chief left for Germany last Sunday (June 3) with other senior officers in a bid to escort former Phra Phrom Methee back to the country to face charges connected with the temple fund embezzlement scandal. The former assistant abbot had been detained by German immigration authorities at Frankfurt airport at Thailand’s request.

But the former monk, whose layman name is Chamnong Iamintra, has reportedly applied for asylum in the European country after fleeing Thailand.

Police sources said other officers accompanying Gen Chakthip will return on later dates. Lt Col Jiraphob Phuridet, the deputy Crime Suppression Division chief, will arrive in Bangkok today (June 7). Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin, the Immigration Bureau chief, and Col Worawat Amornwiwat, a deputy Special Branch Bureau commander, will follow tomorrow (June 8).

QSI International School Phuket

The fugitive ex-monk had left Wat Samphanthawong before police raided the temple on May 24.

He crossed the Mekong River to Khammouane province in Laos and later caught a flight from Phnom Penh to Frankfurt.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 14 June 2018 - 08:55:08 

We red in the Thailand press that the Thai police  chief goes 2nd time in a row  to Germany and France as well for a defrocked monk
Is this serious news, or may be misunderstanding news?
The police general does not expect seriously to take his 'monk' home, does he?
European countries just send 2 police detectives to pick up wanted people when hand over is sure, not a general

