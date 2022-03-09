BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police checkpoint on bypass road nets two offenders

Police checkpoint on bypass road nets two offenders

PHUKET: Police set up a checkpoint on the bypass road yesterday (Mar 8) to observe and enforce safe and correct road safety proceedures among drivers which netted a grand total of two offences.

crimepoliceSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 March 2022, 11:11AM

Despite being on the lookout for offences such as speeding, dangerous overtaking, driving while using a mobile phone and driving a motorcycle without a helmet during a three-hour timespan, there were only two cases of violation attributed to driving with an invalid licesnse, police confirmed.

The checkpoint was set up on Chalerm Phrakiat Ror IX Rd in Rassada and was operational between the hours of 8:30am – 11:30am under the direction of Phuket Town Police Station Superintendent Pol Col Sarawut Chuprasit and Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Satit Nurit.

There were a total of eight officers at the site overseeing the campaign, police confirmed.

They reported stopping a total of two motorcycles and eight vehicles (cars, trucks, vans) during the three-hour time span and the only offences undercovered were two people driving without a valid license, who were duly reprimanded.

Officers confirmed that they were specifically on the look out for the following offence categories:

1. Driving without a license

2. Driving without wearing a helmet

3. Driving with “accessories”

4. Driving without wearing seat belts

5. Using a mobile phone while driving

6. Traffic light violations

7. Overtaking in a dangerous place

8. Speeding

9. Driving while intoxicated

There was no mention at all of the CCTV cameras that had supposedly been introduced last year to police traffic violations, let alone whether they were functional and being utilised.

Foot | 09 March 2022 - 16:13:33 

More of an indication of how few tourists are here.  Would have been many more "violators."

christysweet | 09 March 2022 - 13:58:00 

Eight officers stopped 10 vehicles in three hours? Is that a misprint ?  What a waste of time and  no doubt 7 of the 8 were having social 
 time under a tent. So if 2 drivers were without a license - that's  20 %.

christysweet | 09 March 2022 - 13:53:11 

How does forcing drivers to slow down to a crawl catch them speeding or operating  a vehicle dangerously ?   HOWWWWWWWW ???

maverick | 09 March 2022 - 12:38:04 

Good to see compliance levels at such a high level - although how a roadblock tackles speeding beats me.

Kurt | 09 March 2022 - 11:51:03 

Typical Thai Opera show. Stopped at 11:30, so being back in time for holy lunch time. Is it not nice, in Thailand you get duly reprimanded for driving without valid driving license. Not ordered to leave the car, a fine of 10,000Baht or so? Get car back after showing renewed license. Mind you, no valid driving license means not being insured when you caused a traffic accident! What a mess.

 

