Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 15-year-old boy who drove a BMW through a red light and killed an engineering graduate at an intersection in Muang district on Sept 30 reported to police to hear the charges yesterday (Oct 4).

deathcrimepolice

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 October 2022, 11:11AM

The wrecked BMW sedan after the accident. Photo: Police

Pol Lt Col Paisal Panrew, an investigator, said the boy, whose name was withheld because of his age, was accompanied by his parents when he arrived at Pho Klang police station. He was questioned by police in the presence of officials from the youth observation and protection centre, reports the Bangkok Post.

He was charged with reckless driving causing death, ignoring a red light and driving without a licence. The boy admitted the charges.

Pol Lt Col Paisal said investigators were compiling further evidence and their report would be passed to prosecutors for legal proceedings.

He said the boy was not driving under the influence of alcohol, as confirmed by a test after the accident.

The accident occurred on Sept 30 about 10pm. A BMW sedan driven by the boy ran a red light at an intersection and hit Thanapol Kaewmoon, 24, who was heading on a motorcycle from Suranaree University of Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima to his room. Thanapol died at the scene.

Thanapol was from Tha Tako district in Nakhon Sawan and had only recently graduated with honours in telecommunications engineering, and was working part-time at the university hospital while preparing to pursue a master’s degree.