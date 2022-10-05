British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 15-year-old boy who drove a BMW through a red light and killed an engineering graduate at an intersection in Muang district on Sept 30 reported to police to hear the charges yesterday (Oct 4).

deathcrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 October 2022, 11:11AM

The wrecked BMW sedan after the accident. Photo: Police

The wrecked BMW sedan after the accident. Photo: Police

Pol Lt Col Paisal Panrew, an investigator, said the boy, whose name was withheld because of his age, was accompanied by his parents when he arrived at Pho Klang police station. He was questioned by police in the presence of officials from the youth observation and protection centre, reports the Bangkok Post.

He was charged with reckless driving causing death, ignoring a red light and driving without a licence. The boy admitted the charges.

Pol Lt Col Paisal said investigators were compiling further evidence and their report would be passed to prosecutors for legal proceedings.

AXA Insurance PCL

He said the boy was not driving under the influence of alcohol, as confirmed by a test after the accident.

The accident occurred on Sept 30 about 10pm. A BMW sedan driven by the boy ran a red light at an intersection and hit Thanapol Kaewmoon, 24, who was heading on a motorcycle from Suranaree University of Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima to his room. Thanapol died at the scene.

Thanapol was from Tha Tako district in Nakhon Sawan and had only recently graduated with honours in telecommunications engineering, and was working part-time at the university hospital while preparing to pursue a master’s degree.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 05 October 2022 - 13:15:00 

why not charging the stupid parents? come on this is total non sense...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence
Blaze of firecrackers, fireworks, mark Veg Fest final night
Small fishing boat left adrift safely rescued
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi ‘beef’ brings suspensions, Phuket reservoirs filled to the brim || October 4
Unsafe abortion prevention added to national healthcare system
Phuket Governor hosts Indonesian delegation
Lorong Shrine leads last day of Phuket Veg Fest processions
Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident
32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
‘No closures’ when virus hits schools
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim
Prayut cautious on political future
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prayut to stay on as Premier, Kathu Shrine procession, Man pulled saved from wreck || October 3
Kathu Shrine, home of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, holds street procession
Ukraine says key eastern town ‘cleared’ of Russian troops

 

Phuket community
Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

The PLTO is simply the mafia bosses, with the Cafe del Mar and Rassada's of the island being car...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

why not charging the stupid parents? come on this is total non sense......(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

I hope Kurt is joking. The vax was cancelled for children in the UK due to dangerous side effects. I...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

Is there also a law article that forbid to have weapons on board Taxis/Vans/Tuk tuks? If so, why is ...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

After Governor's term as Governor is over he can become a Phuket Cartel taxi driver. Most probab...(Read More)

Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

So the car is at fault again. [The car was travelling...when it suddenly struck two smaller signs be...(Read More)

Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

Honestly, MGs have always been crap, even when they were made in Old Blighty. Made in the Midlands w...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

With each reported incident of this nature Phuket's reputation as a worthwhile place to vist spi...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

taxi mafia belong in jail! aggressive criminals, they damage Thailand's and Phuket's reputat...(Read More)

Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim

and then again on high season water will be on shortage once again... one way or another those facil...(Read More)

 

Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 