Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

PHUKET: Police in Cherng Talay were called in to track down a man wanted for using a private car to pick up tourists at Bang Tao after being booked through the Grab app.

tourismtransportcrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 March 2023, 06:17PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Officers from the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) arrived at the beach to investigate an incident posted on social media on Friday (Mar 3), the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported yesterday (Mar 5).

The post showed what appeared to be a private car picking up tourists from in front of a store near Bang Tao Beach in Cherng Talay.

The PLTO officers spoke with taxi drivers in the area, who told them that the tourists booked the taxi through the Grab app, PR Phuket reported.

However, the car used to pick up the tourists did not have any signs or markings indicating that it was a taxi, said the report.

The car was hence presumed to driver illegally operating a ‘black taxi’.

According to the report, allegedly there was an argument over the incident. PLTO officers, Cherng Talay Police and the PR Phuket report did not elaborate further on the “argument” ‒ the word p[previously used by Phuket officials when avoiding any recognition of a physical altercation.

Phuket officials publicly released the name of the man wanted for allegedly operating a ‘black taxi’ as Weerayut Kaewpan. Phuket officials also publicly reported his car’s licence plate number.

However, no officials named any of the taxi drivers questioned or even involved in the “argument”.

Phuket officials were happy to report that Lt Col Sutham Ratsawangwong, Deputy Chief of Cherng Talay Police, was formally requested to track down Mr Weerayut and have him brought to Cherng Talay Police Station.

In an attempt to be seen as fair, the PR Phuket report described the officials’ intention as “inviting both parties to clarify the facts at Cherng Talay Police Station regarding the relevant laws”.

Officials did not report what action was taken against Mr Weerayut or specify the law that was broken.

The PLTO with any explanation posted two national regulations last month relevant to operating taxis. One of the regulations, issued by Department of Land Transport Director-General Chirut Wisanchit on Dec 2, 2021, mandated that EV taxis must be white, and that non-EV taxis must be yellow in colour ‒ with an exemption for non-EV taxis registered before that date.

The PLTO campaign targetting illegal taxi drivers, with special focus on ’out of province’ taxi drivers, was launched within hours of taxi drivers from Phuket’s powerful taxi cooperatives and associations staging a protest at Provincial Hall on Feb 2.

The drivers complained that non-Phuket drivers and other drivers presumed to be illegal ‒ especially if they operated outside of the Phuket "public transport’ cartel organisations ‒ were charging less than local Phuket drivers, and hence costing the local cartel drivers passengers and income.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies
One in 10 Thai children obese
Hatching leatherback turtles get a helping hand
Illegal cigarette smugglers busted
Phuket Opinion: On the cards
At least four dead, tens of thousands evacuated in Malaysia floods
Wild Boar Dom’s ashes come home
Saphan Hin festival to mark Makha Bucha Day
Phuket targets more French tourists
Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM
Phuket condo market still needs time to recover
Cambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason
Last 300 rai of protected forest fenced off on ‘Monkey Hill’
Long weekend brings another alcohol ban
Hottest time of year formally starts this Sunday

 

Phuket community
One in 10 Thai children obese

Again, crap parenting. Go into SuperCheap or 7-11 in the evening and watch how much cheap, crappy su...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

Kurt..how is knowing the breakdown of nationality and licensing going to assist with the Earth's...(Read More)

Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March

@Kurt. Relax, and leave it to the professionals. They know far more than you ever will. ...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Hopefully the Thais will cease to follow the Amerikan way of life. In my time in Amerika I never was...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Convenience stores and lazy parents - but not to worry there is a drug available soon that will trea...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Probably higher from what I observe. Intsead of banning alcohol within set distances of school (in t...(Read More)

Aussie arrested after running amok in car stolen from airport

Some of you people really are childish!...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

Ironic. Would driver have seen the 'reduce speed' sign in that split second before he died? ...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

Would be good to specify the numbers in Thai and foreigners categories about the death and injured. ...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

IMO that advice on eggs is outdated. It was the fried potatoes, butter and bacon in the breakfast...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket

 